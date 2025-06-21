India cricketers disgruntled as umpires ask them to leave the field, England's first innings delayed due to rain

Jasprit Bumrah was just about to get to his bowling mark when umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney asked him to wait and instructed the groundstaff to bring the covers on. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who were inches away from stepping onto the field, sprinted back to the pavilion. India's fielders leave the field as rain stops play on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds(AFP)

The rain was not heavy by any means, but according to the umpires, it was enough to delay England's first innings in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Bumrah put his cap on even as Mohammed Siraj sported a perplexed look. With his arms spread, Rishabh Pant asked the umpires the reason for going off the field.

The Indian cricketers were obviously not happy and were heavily reluctant to walk off the field.

Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Pant were in the last lot to trudge their way off the field. The majority of the Indian cricketers were waiting on the stairs, expecting play to resume shortly.

But as soon as the covers were brought on, the rain picked up ever so slightly as covers were brought on to guard the bowler's run-up.

10 minutes later, the rain almost vanished, further adding to the frustration of the Indian cricketers.

India's disappointment is understandable. They know very well what Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh could do under overcast conditions. Even England's bowlers got amongst the wickets as soon as the weather changed after the first hour of Day 2. India lost their last six wickets for 24 runs as Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes swung the ball both ways.

Earlier, India put up a very strong 471 on board after being asked to bat by Stokes.

India were cruising towards a score in excess of 500 after being sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes on Friday's first day of a five-match series.

But a collapse on either side of lunch on Saturday saw India lose their last seven wickets for 41 runs inside 12 overs despite Pant's typically dynamic 134.

Stokes led England's attack with an economical 4-66 in 20 overs, while fast bowler Josh Tongue wrapped up the innings on his way to 4-86.

Captain Shubman Gill (147), vice-captain (134) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) were the three centurions for India as they began their new era minus Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on a positive note.