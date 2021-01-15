India cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar abused by Brisbane crowd: Report
There was no respite for India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj even in Brisbane as unruly crowd continued to make life difficult for the right-arm seamer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series. Siraj and debutant Washington Sundar were reportedly abused by a section of the crowd at the Gabba in Brisbane on Day 1 of the fourth Test match in Brisbane.
According to Sydney Morning Herald, Siraj and Sundar were repeatedly called 'grub' with the former bearing most of the brunt.
"The guys behind me have been calling - shouting - both Washington and Siraj grubs," a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Also Read | 'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers
"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).
"But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff."
According to the newspaper, at one point, a man in the crowd was heard yelling, "Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub."
Also Read | Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener
This happened after Siraj and Bumrah were racially abused by a section of crowd on Day 3 of the third Test in Sydney. The racial attacks continued on Siraj even on Day 4 as a result of which play was halted for close to ten minutes and six people were removed from the SCG stands.
CA had promised the strongest possible action against the offenders, which included the possibility of them being banned for life from the SCG.
The ICC had condemned the incidents of Indian players being subjected to racial abuse by the spectators and had sought an action-taken report from CA/.
Former cricketers and current players like India captain Virat Kohli, Australia skipper Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer had also condemned the incidents at the SCG.
- India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
- IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
