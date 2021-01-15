IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'It has been happening since 1932': Sunil Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers after Day 1 in Brisbane
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
cricket

'It has been happening since 1932': Sunil Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers after Day 1 in Brisbane

Sunil Gavaskar praised the India bowling unit which was without their first-XI players but was critical for letting the advantage slip away. Gavaskar said not being able to take the final five wickets quickly has been a problem for India since 1932.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Agreeing that the inexperienced India bowling unit did a commendable job on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday highlighted the age-old issue of India’s bowlers not being able to pick up the last few wickets of the opposition quickly.

“The Indian bowlers get the first wickets but they struggle to get the last five wickets,” Gavaskar said in the Extraaa Innings show aired on Sony Sports Network after the end of first day’s play in Brisbane.

The legendary India opener’s comments came after debutant T Natarajan got a couple of quick wickets in the final session to bring India back in the game and reduce Australia to 213 for 5 after opting to bat first. But failed to make further inroads as a partnership between Tim Paine and Cameron Green took Australia to safety with 274 for 5 at close of play.

Also Read | 'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission

“India at least till tea time were controlling the game. If they got another couple of wickets then you could’ve said the day was India’s India had a really good chance of restricting Australia if they had got another wicket but this unbeaten partnership as taken it towards Australia,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar praised the India bowling unit which was without their first-XI players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindran Jadeja.

India handed debuts T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Mohammed Siraj was the leader of the India bowling attack with this being just his third Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 highlights

“I think the Indian attack did exceptionally well. When you look at Shardul (Thakur), he had hardly bowled a dozen delivery when he had played his first Test, Navdeep Saini just one Test match old so also (Mohammed) Siraj, T Natarajan, and (Washington) Sundar playing their first games so for all that the first 5 wickets that they’ve taken tells you how much they were committed to the task,” he said.

The former opener was however critical for letting the advantage slip away. Gavaskar said not being able to take the final five wickets quickly has been a problem for India since 1932 when they had played their first Test match against England.

“Like it has happened since 1932, when India played their first game in England, they had England’s top five out for a low score and the last five added a lot of runs. So that has been the story of Indian cricket.

“I’m only hoping they don’t struggle as much as 1932 or subsequently and they restrict Australia to maybe 350 or thereabouts,” Gavaskar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia sunil gavaskar brisbane test t natarajan
app
Close
e-paper
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, (REUTERS)
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, (REUTERS)
cricket

Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:22 PM IST
India vs Australia: Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
cricket

'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar praised the India bowling unit which was without their first-XI players but was critical for letting the advantage slip away. Gavaskar said not being able to take the final five wickets quickly has been a problem for India since 1932.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
cricket

BCCI wishes Hanuma Vihari a 'speedy recovery' as he heads back home

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari was ruled out of the final Test against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan(Twitter)
Photo of Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan(Twitter)
cricket

Natarajan sets unique record after making his Test debut in Brisbane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Natarajan was one of the rookies who was named in India’s playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Brisbane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
cricket

Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut, video goes viral

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar got the wicket of Haryana opener CK Bishnoi in the first delivery of his second over when the left-hander nicked one to keeper Aditya Tare in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj complaining about a racial attack to umpire Paul Reiffel at the SCG(Getty Images)
Mohammed Siraj complaining about a racial attack to umpire Paul Reiffel at the SCG(Getty Images)
cricket

India cricketers Siraj, Sundar abused by Gabba crowd: Report

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
According to an Australian daily, India cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar were abused by a section of the crowd at Gabba in Brisbane on Day 1 of the fourth India-Australia Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
England Test captain Joe Root scores a century against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of first Test in Galle(Twitter)
England Test captain Joe Root scores a century against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of first Test in Galle(Twitter)
cricket

England leads Sri Lanka by 185 on back of Root's century

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Root was unbeaten on 168 off 254 balls and Lawrence made 73 off 150 balls with England cruising to 320-4 before rain denied further play on Day 2 after tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Prithvi Shaw(AP)
File photo of Prithvi Shaw(AP)
cricket

Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While Prithvi’s throw left the commentators in splits, people on social media erupted with their views on the incident. Meanwhile, many Twitterati claimed that this is how the youngster is trying to make a comeback in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Royals logo.
Rajasthan Royals logo.
ipl

Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and was a key part of the IMG team that developed the IPL with BCCI, a media release said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth staring at Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(Twitter)
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth staring at Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(Twitter)
cricket

Sreesanth tries to sledge Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets a fitting reply from youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Yashavi played a 40-run knock while some major contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (38) and Aditya tare (42) guided Mumbai to 196 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of left-arm pacer T Natarajan (L) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (R) during first day of Brisbane Test(HT Collage)
Photos of left-arm pacer T Natarajan (L) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (R) during first day of Brisbane Test(HT Collage)
cricket

India vs Australia, 4th Test: The day of the debutants

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Washington’s name was included in the Test squad at the last minute with R Ashwin’s back playing up during the third Test. Natarajan proved his worth by claiming two important wickets to peg Australia’s charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar, left, is congratulated by teammate Rishabh Pant following play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
India's Washington Sundar, left, is congratulated by teammate Rishabh Pant following play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
cricket

'Glad it worked': Sundar reveals how he got Steve Smith out with a 'plan'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Handed his Test debut after an injury to India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, who was with the Indian Test side as a net-bowler, grabbed the opportunity with both hands by giving an Indian important breakthrough of Steve Smith
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP