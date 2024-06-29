Chennai [India], : India scored the highest total in women's Test history on Saturday as they declared their first innings at 603/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Test against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India declare at 603/6 to create new record in women's Test cricket; South Africa battling at 236/4

At Stumps South Africa were 236/4 with Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp * standing unbeaten at the crease, spearheading Proteas' comeback and trailing India by 367 runs.

With two for 141, Delmi Tucker was the most successful bowler in South Africa, while Masabata Klaas was the most economical.

Proteas got off to a strong start and went into Lunch at 29/0. After Lunch, the hosts struck through Sneh Rana as the bowl kept low and trapped the visiting captain leg-before for 20.

Anneke Bosch was joined by Sune Luus and the two capitalized on the batting-friendly track. After the pair put up a 63-run partnership for the second wicket, Bosch was removed by Rana for 39. South Africa were 106 for two at the Tea as Marizanne Kapp joined Luus.

The two batters reached their respective half-centuries and pushed the partnership to 93 runs in the last session of the day. Deepti Sharma then trapped Luus LBW, leaving the Proteas 189/3.

Delmi Tucker was caught behind by Rana for a duck. However, Kapp and Nadine de Klerk shared an undefeated 38-run partnership at the end of the day's play.

Indian players missed a few easy opportunities. Rana was the star of the show for India with the ball, taking three wickets for 61, while Deepti also showed strong performance .

Earlier, the hosts started the day with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh at the overnight score of 525/4.

In her fifth Test match, India captain achieved her first half-century in the lengthy format with 69 runs off 115 balls. Richa also recorded her best-ever innings of 86 to further solidify India's lead. The two added 143 runs for the fifth wicket.

The Indians, with a score of 576, surpassed Australia, who had set the previous record with 575 for nine declared against South Africa in Perth this February.

But at 593, Tumi Sekhukhune trapped Harmanpreet's leg before, shattering their stand.

After being caught leg-before by Nonkululeko Mlaba, Richa also went out and the Indian captain declared the innings with a score of 603/6.

Brief Scores: India 603/6 d vs South Africa 236/4 .

