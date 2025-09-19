India don’t need Jasprit Bumrah against Pakistan: Sunil Gavaskar tells Gautam Gambhir to ‘rest’ pacer for ‘bigger’ game

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had a simple advice in store for Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the team's final Group A match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 1983 World Cup-winner wants ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah rested for the game and also the upcoming Super 4s tie against Pakistan on Sunday. Gavaskar said that doing this will help the management keep the speedster fresh for the Asia Cup final on September 28. Jasprit Bumrah has taken three wickets so far in the Asia Cup 2025 edition. (AFP)

While speaking to broadcasters Sony, Gavaskar said that the match against Oman will give India a chance to test their batters, saying the likes of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and even Hardik Pandya should be given some valuable time at the crease.

Bumrah has played both the Asia Cup games so far, against the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, taking three wickets. The pacer has shown a bit of rustiness, so it's not known whether the management would look to take their foot off the pedal.

More consistent game time would help Bumrah regain his mojo as soon as possible. Earlier, the 31-year-old had also not played all five Tests against England as he made an appearance in three Tests, where he returned with two five-wicket hauls.

“I believe Jasprit Bumrah should be rested, perhaps even for the Pakistan game, so he’s available for the bigger match on Sunday, the 28th. That’s what India should be looking at. Of course, there will still need to be one bench player included, but Bumrah should be left out for tomorrow’s game to give him rest," Gavaskar said.

Surya can drop down

Gavaskar also appealed to Indian captain Suryakumar to drop himself down the order so that Tilak or Sanju could bat higher up and get a much-needed hit in the middle.

Samson, who has gotten a new role of batting at No.5, is yet to get a chance to bat, and the game against Oman would be the ideal choice for letting the right-handed batter get a chance to have a hit.

“I would like to think that India would consider batting first and keep the same opening pair. Maybe number three, Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper, could drop himself down the order, giving Tilak Verma a chance for some time at the crease and allowing Sanju Samson a bit of a hit as well," said Gavaskar.

“This would give the batters some practice not just for the game against Pakistan, but also for the upcoming Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It’s more about preparing the batters than the bowlers," he added.