Pakistan risk heavy sanctions after a week full of drama: Full timeline of PCB, ICC’s back-and-forth events

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is possibly facing severe sanctions if the International Cricket Council (ICC) finds it guilty of PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) violations. The incident happened before the start of the Asia Cup Group A match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), when the contest was delayed by an hour as PCB sought the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan will take on India in the Asia Cup Super 4s stage on Sunday. (AFP)

It must be stated that mobile phones are not allowed inside the PMOA, as per the Anti-Corruption Unit's protocol. The Pakistan manager broke this rule and further recorded the conversation between Pycroft, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson.

The PCB then published the video on its social media handles to further bolster its claim that Pycroft apologised to the Pakistan team for the no-handshake saga in the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

However, it must be mentioned that the PCB shared the video without any audio, and no one really knows what exactly was said. The ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta, has written an email to the PCB, informing them about the violations, and now it remains to be seen whether fines are imposed.

With this latest development, the tussle between the ICC and PCB took an interesting turn. As the saga continues to get deeper and deeper, we decided to explain the turn of events and how the situation reached here.

Here is the entire timeline of the no-handshake saga and its aftermath:

September 14: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team refuse to shake hands with Pakistan after their seven-wicket win against the arch-rivals in Dubai.

September 14: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha refuses to attend the post-match presentation following the handshake snub, and coach Mike Hesson expresses frustration with India's refusal to offer customary post-match greetings.

September 15: The PCB files a complaint with the ICC regarding match referee Andy Pycroft for siding with India, seeking his immediate removal.

September 16: The ICC rejects PCB's demand to replace match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan cancels its scheduled pre-match media conference despite going ahead with the pre-arranged net session at the ICC Academy ground. PCB then writes a second letter to the ICC reiterating its demands to remove match referee Andy Pycroft.

September 17: The Pakistan team doesn't leave the hotel, as PCB tells their players to wait in the hotel until further directions. The match between the UAE and Pakistan is delayed by one hour.

September 17: PCB claims Andy Pycroft apologised to the Pakistan captain, coach and the team manager for miscommunication. PCB posted a video, albeit without any audio, showing some dialogue between the concerned parties.

September 17: PCB holds press conference in Lahore. PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi, along with previous heads Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, addresses the reporters. Naqvi says Pycroft apologised as he emphasised not mixing sports with politics. Ramiz Raja puts Pycroft under the scanner, calling him "India's fixer."

September 17: Pakistan win the match against the UAE and seals their place in the Super 4s.

September 18: ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta writes a scathing email to the PCB, seeking clarification over the PMOA violation, where the Pakistan manager recorded the conversation between Pycroft and the Pakistan management.