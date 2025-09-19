Mohammad Nabi stopped, told about Wellalage’s father’s death: ‘He passed away in middle of match, but SL informed later'

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was left shocked after he was informed about Dunith Wellalage's father's death after the end of the Asia Cup Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The crucial match for Afghanistan ended in a loss for the Rashid Khan-led side; however, Nabi was the standout performer, scoring 60 runs off 22 balls, including five sixes in the final over bowled by SriLanka's Wellalage. Mohammad Nabi scored 60 runs off 22 balls in the Asia Cup tie against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. (AP)

After Sri Lanka's six-wicket win, coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager informed Wellalage about the death of his father, Suranga Wellalage. Jayasuriya was seen consoling the 22-year-old spinner as the manager took him away.

Also Read: Sri Lanka cricketer learns of father's death after Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, coach Sanath Jayasuriya consoles

Now the visuals have emerged of Nabi being informed about the same by a few journalists outside the venue. The senior Afghanistan all-rounder sported a worried look on his face as he expressed his condolences.

Here's how the conversation went between Nabi and a few journalists outside the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi:

Reporter: Dunith Wellalage's father passed away.

Nabi: Father? How?

Reporter: Heart attack. Just after the match.

Nabi: Really?

Reporter: The news came in the middle of the match. But he was told after the match was over.

Nabi: Heart attack?

Reporter: Yes, heart attack.

Afghanistan crash out of the Asia Cup

Afghanistan, viewed as a dark horse for the Asia Cup 2025, crashed out of the eight-team tournament after losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets. Charith Asalanka chased down the target of 170 with eight balls to spare as Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 74 and 26, respectively.

With this win, Sri Lanka topped Group B, and the side will next take on Bangladesh in the Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking about Wellalage, the spinner had a bad day at the office, conceding 49 runs in four overs. He was smacked for 32 runs in the final over of the innings as Nabi smashed five sixes, helping Afghanistan post a respectable total on the board.

Wellalage returned with just one wicket as he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran for 24 in the 13th over of Afghanistan's innings.