Sri Lanka cricketer learns of father's death after Asia Cup match against Afghanistan, coach Sanath Jayasuriya consoles

Sri Lanka's victory over Afghanistan in their final Asia Cup Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was bittersweet for spinner Dunith Wellalage as he learned about his father Suranga Wellalage's death following the conclusion of the game. The 22-year-old, who was smashed for five sixes in an over by Mohammad Nabi in the game, was informed about his father's passing away due to a heart attack by coach Sanath Jayasuriya and the team manager. Fresh visuals have emerged online, showing the former Sri Lanka opening batter placing his hand around Wellalage's shoulder and consoling him. Sri Lanka cricketer Dunith Wellalage learned about the death of his father after the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. (Screengrab - X)

As soon as Sri Lanka wrapped up a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan, former all-rounder Russell Arnold confirmed the news on air, saying Suranga was also a respected cricketer who led the Prince of Wales College when Arnold himself captained St Peter’s College.

“Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter’s,” Arnold said while commentating on Sony Sports Network.

“Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage,” he added.

Wellalage's bad day at the office

Speaking of the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Wellalage had a bad day at the office, conceding 49 runs in his quota of four overs. He gave away 32 runs in the final over of Afghanistan's innings as Nabi smashed him for five sixes. This led to Afghanistan finishing with a respectable total of 169/8 in 20 overs.

Also Read: Mohammad Nabi carnage ignites Asia Cup: Unleashes five straight sixes in 32-run last over; scores riotous 60 off 22

However, Sri Lanka ended up chasing the total down with six wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 74 as he guided the team over the line. Kamindu Mendis also remained unbeaten on 26 off 13 balls as Sri Lanka wrapped up their third win in a row.

With this win, Sri Lanka knocked Afghanistan out of the Asia Cup as the Charith Asalanka-led side qualified for the Super 4s alongside Bangladesh from Group B.

Sri Lanka will next take on Bangladesh in the Super 4s stage on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium.