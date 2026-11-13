India endure horror show against New Zealand, bowled out for under 100 for eighth time

The Indian batters endured a horror outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as Matt Henry made full use of the movement on offer to rip through the top order. Henry ran riot from the very first over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. India collapse to 89 against New Zealand, add another sub-100 total to ODI history. (AFP)

The three early blows left India in complete disarray, and the hosts never really recovered from that setback. Rohit edged his first ball to slip, Kohli was bowled facing his fourth ball, and then Iyer was pegged on his back leg to fall lbw.

The wickets kept falling at regular intervals as India were eventually bowled out for just 89 while chasing a target of 334. The 244-run defeat also turned out to be India's second biggest loss in ODIs in terms of runs.

It was a disappointing batting display from India, with very little resistance from the middle and lower order. Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer with 27, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir managed 21 runs each. The rest of the batting line-up failed to make any significant contribution as New Zealand wrapped up a massive 244-run victory.

It was the eighth occasion that India had been bowled out for a total below 100 in ODIs, and the third time against New Zealand. Interestingly, India's previous two totals below 100 also came against the Black Caps. They were dismissed for 92 in Hamilton in 2019 and 88 in Dambulla in 2010.