'India finished within 25... Pakistan would've taken 50 overs': Ex-spinner shuts down fans for mocking Rahul and co.

Sanju Samson on Saturday hit an unbeaten 43 to guide India to a five-wicket victory and a series win in the second of three ODIs in Harare. Hosts Zimbabwe made a modest 161 after losing the toss and India recovered from losing skipper KL Rahul LBW for 1 to reach 167-5 with 146 balls remaining.

Samson faced 39 deliveries over 51 minutes and smashed four sixes and three fours, while Shikhar Dhawan and fellow top-order batsman Shubman Gill contributed 33 runs each as India recuperated from 5-1 to eventually finish comfortably.

India may have lost five wickets en route to chasing down the total but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria underlined how the batters played with an attacking approach. He believes Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to overhaul the meagre target.

"Many Pakistani fans have said that India lost five wickets while chasing a total of 161 against Zimbabwe. But we must consider that India had a very attacking approach and they finished the game within 25 overs. In a similar situation, Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to chase it down," Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video.

The former tweaker further spoke about Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury, which has ruled the pacer out of the upcoming Asia Cup. The injury to the 22-year-old is a major blow to Pakistan's chances in the six-nation tournament. Kaneria blamed excessive workload for Afridi's breakdown.

“Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the PCB is to blame for this. I had been saying for a year that he will break down one day. The same has happened, that too ahead of a big tournament.

"There was no need for the management to play him in the Sri Lanka series. Playing him in so many games in all three formats was a big mistake," Kaneria said.

Afridi had anchored Pakistan's upset win over India in last year's Twenty20 World Cup. They will begin their Asia Cup campaign in Dubai with an August 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India. That will be followed by a seven-match Twenty20 home series against England.

