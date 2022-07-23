India great's blunt reaction to Kapil Dev's 'Virat Kohli can be dropped' remark, backs Ricky Ponting's viral statement

Virat Kohli will remain in discussion irrespective of his presence in the series on not. He has presently been rested from the West Indies tour, but the discussion on Kohli's ongoing struggle with the bat and inability to end his century drought has led to many veterans, led by former India captain Kapil Dev, questioning his place in the Indian team. But following Australia legend Ricky Ponting, former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar backed the ex-India skipper with a blunt reply to Kapil Dev's remark.

Earlier this month, Kapil Dev had created a stir during his interview with ABP News where he said that “If world No. 2 Test bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then your No. 1 batter (Kohli) can also be dropped.”

Few sided with the legendary all-rounder but Agarkar, in conversation with Fan Code on Friday during the innings break of the first ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain, opined that the discussion is all too “premature”.

“Going through a lean patch is a fact of life. Every great player has gone through it. Now next year you have the 50-over World Cup. If he comes out of it sooner or later then he will get a bit of time. But you also don't want him to stay out of form for too long. I don't think he has looked at his best that is why everyone is worried but he has got starts. I think there is a lot of talk that Kohli should be replaced. I feel it's too premature,” he said.

Agarkar in fact backed Ponting's recent comment on The ICC Review where the former Australia captain said that any opposition attack would breathe a sigh of relief if India decide to drop Kohli. The veteran India pacer feels that in a tournament as big as World Cup, Kohli's presence, given his experience, is needed irrespective of how good the fringe players are performing.

“Yes no doubt about it (when asked about Ponting's remark). That is why I feel all this discussion around whether he should be dropped is all too premature. There was two months of IPL where other players have performed but come the World Cup, where if India are two down early while chasing a score you want Kohli in form, you want him batting there. He knows how to bat under pressure. Yes there are other players who are performing well but that doesn't mean you have to start questioning Kohli. In World Cup, you need top players who have been in those situations. Hopefully before that he gets some runs and boosts his confidence.” he explained.

