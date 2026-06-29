India have an antidote ready for the weaknesses exposed in Ireland: When will BCCI turn to him?

India’s two-match T20I series against Ireland did not merely expose a batting failure. It exposed a phase-specific weakness. The problem was not that India were blown away in the powerplay, nor that the lower order had no fight. The issue was sharper: once the field spread and the game entered overs 7 to 15, India did not have a batter who could take ownership of the innings. Rajat Patidar for RCB. (ANI Pic Service)

That is why Rajat Patidar enters the discussion.

Not as a fashionable name. Not as another IPL performer being forced into an India debate. But as a batter whose recent data directly answers the weakness Ireland dragged into the open - India’s inability to control, accelerate and break the game open in the middle overs.

Across the two T20Is against Ireland, India scored 124 runs in overs 7 to 15 at 6.89 runs per over. Ireland, in the same phase across their two innings, scored 152 runs at 8.44 runs per over. The 28-run difference in that period was not cosmetic. It was the difference between Ireland building defendable totals and India repeatedly entering the death overs under pressure.

In the first T20I, India were 68/3 after six overs while chasing 183. That was not a hopeless position. The asking rate was manageable, and the innings had enough time to settle. But between overs 7 and 15, India managed only 61 runs and lost three wickets. Even more damaging was the stretch from overs 7 to 12, where they scored just 32 runs for three wickets. By the end of the 12th over, India were 100/6. The chase had not been lost at the start. It had been squeezed to death in the middle.

The second T20I was different in shape but similar in diagnosis. India were 41/4 after six overs chasing 155. This time, they did not collapse immediately in the middle overs. They moved from 41/4 to 104/5 after 15. On paper, 63/1 in nine overs looks like recovery. In reality, it was passive repair. India still needed 51 off the last five overs. The wicket column looked healthier, but the match situation had not been seized.

That is the key distinction. India had batters who could survive. They did not have a batter who could survive and then hurt Ireland before the death overs.

Why Patidar fits the exact vacancy Rajat Patidar’s middle-overs numbers from IPL 2026 make the discussion impossible to ignore. In overs 7 to 15, he has scored 322 runs off 159 balls at a strike rate of 202.52. That scoring rate translates to more than 12 runs per over.

Place that against India’s Ireland middle-over rate of 6.89, and the relevance becomes obvious. Patidar is not merely slightly better in that phase. His profile is almost the opposite of what India produced in Ireland. India drifted. Patidar disrupts.