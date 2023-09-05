India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: BCCI to reveal final 15 at 1:30PM today in Kandy

India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: The long-awaited moment arrives today, as the BCCI is set to unveil the 15-player squad that will proudly represent India in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, commencing on October 5. The deadline for all cricket boards to disclose their squads was September 5th, exactly one month before the tournament's opening match. While most teams have promptly finalized their 15-member squads, Team India chose to maintain suspense until the eleventh hour. Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that there will be any last-minute alterations. India's World Cup squad is anticipated to closely resemble the roster of players currently participating in the Asia Cup campaign, with only a couple of exceptions. Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson are the likely candidates to face exclusion from the squad, although there is a possibility that these three may be designated as reserves and stand-by players. This World Cup holds immense significance for India, as it presents a golden opportunity to secure the coveted 50-over championship, having come agonizingly close in the previous two editions. Moreover, history will be made this time, as India will host the entire tournament for the very first time, adding further weight to the stakes. After enduring a year filled with injuries and intermittent struggles, India now boasts a squad of players who are free from the clutches of injury. Most of them are expected to earn their spot in an elite group that will battle it out for the ultimate prize in world cricket. The stage is set, and the anticipation is palpable as India prepares to embark on this historic journey.

India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: Rohit Sharma will lead the team in its quest for glory.(BCCI Twitter)