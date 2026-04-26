India legend impressed with Sai Sudharsan's old-school technique and modern T20 strike rate: ‘Plays ball on merit’

Mohammad Kaif was left impressed with Sai Sudharsan's knock in Gujarat Titans' massive eight-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The victory saw GT bounce back and also added further misery to CSK's inconsistent campaign. Sudharsan also had Kagiso Rabada to thank, whose three-wicket haul saw CSK post only 158/7 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Giants' Sai Sudharsan is in good form this season.(PTI)

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Chasing 159 runs, Sudharsan slammed 87 off 46 balls, packed with four fours and seven sixes, and was also striking at 189.13. He anchored his side's innings and lost his wicket in the 17th over. Two deliveries later, Jos Butler wrapped up proceedings with a six.

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Taking to X, India legend Kaif pointed out the GT opener's calm, composed manner and also his strike rate against CSK. "Sai Sudarshan shows how right technique will never go out of fashion. Plays ball on merit, takes calculated risks and has a calm head on shoulder. 87 of 46 balls striking at 189", he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Sudharsan has been in fiery form this season and also got a hundred in GT's previous game. But it wasn't enough as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets. Against RCB, Sudharsam hammered 100 off 58 balls, packed with 11 fours and five sixes, striking at 172.41. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudharsan has been in fiery form this season and also got a hundred in GT's previous game. But it wasn't enough as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets. Against RCB, Sudharsam hammered 100 off 58 balls, packed with 11 fours and five sixes, striking at 172.41. {{/usCountry}}

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He is currently on top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race with 759 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.21 and 156.17 strike rate. During this season, he has also registered a ton and six fifties.

Sudharsan was also pleased after the match. Speaking in the post-match ceremony, he said, “I feel very grateful, to be honest, and coming back to home, I'm very happy. I don't have a lot of words to say, but overwhelmed and really enjoyed the crowd today, I was very happy.”

Commenting on his approach this season, he said, “I'm trying to look at it as just a confidence point where I can take some from the last inning and use it for the next inning. I'm not looking whether I'm scoring or not. Just looking at how the game played out.”

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“I think I'm now hitting the ball when it'll naturally play later. It's what my goal is to and I work a lot on that, trying to play later. First few innings I was not in the best rhythm, but once I got the rhythm, it is happening naturally. (on his plans after the match) Definitely. I'll go to my favorite tea shop and spend some time there with some bun maska and chai, hopefully”, he added.

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