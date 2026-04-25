If KL Rahul can evolve, why can’t Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant? 67-ball 152* lays bare cost of standing still in T20s

Rahul was a man on a mission against Punjab Kings on Saturday. But in a cricket match, you also need your teammates to contribute as it's a collective effort. Rahul had to learn it the hard way as Delhi Capitals were left shellshocked at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, crashing to a six-wicket defeat. Everything seemed to be going DC's way in the first innings after Axar Patel won the toss, opting to bat. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 152* runs off 67 balls, packed with 16 fours and nine sixes, also striking at 226.87.

It was hot, as expected in New Delhi, and the exhaustion was visible not just in the cricketers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but also among the spectators in the stands. But KL Rahul had other plans, giving Indian cricket a masterclass it didn't know it needed. It was a statement to the selectors, his critics and fans that if he can evolve as a batter in T20 cricket, so can Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant . Unlike Rahul, both Gill and Pant have failed to impress this season and have been on the receiving end of constant criticism.

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KL Rahul in an elite list of batters Not too long ago, even the mention of Rahul's name in T20 cricket sparked conversations that he was not suited to it. Critics felt that he was elegant to watch, but too careful. His strengths were accumulating and anchoring. He did score runs, but many critics felt that he should get more. Every year has been a test for him to guarantee a spot in the national team. Despite his continued top-notch performances, he has always been asked to prove himself again and again. But against PBKS, he made that version seem like a distant memory.

He walked out and played an innings that no longer belongs in those conversations. He belongs to an elite list of batters now, as he always has been. His 152* is third in the list of highest scores in IPL history, only behind Brendon McCullum (158*) and Chris Gayle (175*). He wasn't merely batting against PBKS bowlers; he was rewriting IPL history. He arrived at the crease with intent, getting 17 off his first nine balls at a strike rate of 188. This shows that he has evolved his approach and knows what the game needs. Once known for caution, he finally realised that his orthodox approach was outdated.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant: Identity crisis Rahul's evolution as a batter matters in Indian cricket. Currently, Gill and Pant are in the worst versions of themselves. Although Gill is fourth in the Orange Cap race with 650 runs in 15 innings, he has been striking at 155.87. Even Rahul has a low strike rate of 149.72, but unlike Gill, he has shown intent. Also, Gill's numbers don't really tell the whole story. Against RCB, he accumulated too many balls and was dismissed when he tried to accelerate. Gill's approach of a controlled inning isn't really working out.

Then comes Pant, probably in the worst phase of his career. He has managed 269 runs in 13 innings and has been striking at 133.16. Although he did get a ton this season, it doesn't matter as LSG are ninth in the standings with five defeats and two wins. Even former India selector Saba Karim recently noted that Pant needs to define his template in white-ball cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has become a generational talent without a T20 identity.

Rahul is 34, and his age shows that Gill and Pant need to evolve, too. Gill is 26, and Pant is 28; both are at an age when it's easier to recalibrate and cement their spots in India's white-ball future. The IPL is the right place to prove their skills. But if they don't evolve soon, we could soon see them lose their spots to the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rajat Patidar in India's white-ball setup.