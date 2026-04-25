The Shubman Gill–Sai Sudharsan puzzle: How IPL’s safest opening pair is turning into Gujarat Titans’ biggest worry

The defeat against RCB showed that GT can't really rely on Gill and Sudharsan's opening partnership anymore. Their partnership was built on control, tempo and trust. But that wasn't really visible during their stay together in the crease. Gill's strike rate was the lowest among his teammates. Only RCB's Tim David (111.11) had a lower strike rate than Gill.

The disappointment was clear on Shubman Gill's face as Gujarat Titans fell to a five-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The disappointment was also there in the GT dugout and among their fans. The shift from reliability to unreliability was hard to ignore. Although Sai Sudharsan got a ton, it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, his opening partner, Gill, failed to convert his start and departed for 32 off 24 balls. The GT skipper hit two fours and a maximum, striking at 133.33.

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Template looks vulnerable What made the pair so effective in the past was their shared understanding of risk. Once they got going, they rotated strike with precision. It was never spectacular, but it was always dependable, the most reliable opening template in a tournament obsessed with explosive starts.

But now that template looks vulnerable. Facing RCB bowlers, the loopholes in the template were laid bare. The pitch in Bengaluru required them to show intent from the get-go, but their usual approach to settling in proved to be a bad decision. They accumulated dot balls, and the pressure kept on increasing. When they finally decided to accelerate, the risks felt forced. Their dismissals left GT chasing the game far earlier than they would have liked.

Sudharsan slammed 100 off 58 balls, including 11 fours and five maximums, with a 172.41 strike rate. He was dismissed in the 16th over, losing his wicket to Josh Hazlewood.

Not an isolated blip This is not an isolated blip from GT's prized opening pair. This season, the issues have been noticeable, and opposition bowlers are well-prepared for them. On Friday, RCB bowlers didn't go looking for early breakthroughs, but they decided to dry up runs. They also challenged Gill, Sudharsan's strength of strike rotation. When singles disappeared, they were left confused.

Gill's captaincy also carries that additional burden. It has affected his natural game of timing and accumulation. He has often tried to accelerate sooner than he usually does. Meanwhile, a batter like Sudharsan requires clarity. When the tempo shifts unexpectedly, it affects his approach. RCB took advantage of that, leaving both GT openers caught between consolidation and aggression. They were neither fully committed nor executing the plan. At the end, they formed an innings that lacked fluency and a proper partnership.

Key to GT's season Lately, T20 batting has transitioned towards maximising runs at the powerplay. Teams are willing to take risks, but Gill and Sudharsan have resisted that trend. It was working for Gujarta earlier, but now teams have figured them out.

Considering that they are done and dusted would be premature. Gill and Sudharsan's success as an opening pair was cemented in skill, discipline and commitment. Now they need to adapt and find newer ways to get runs. The way they treat this problem will define not just their partnership, but also GT's season.