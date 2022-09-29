India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Semi-final to resume at 3.30pm

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Rain has been a nuisance throughout this tournament and it caused a postponement of the semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends on Wednesday. Till the rain stopped play, Australia had reached 136/5 in 17 overs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar had won the toss and opted to field in the game. Cameron White was batting at 6 while Brad Haddin remained unbeaten on 1. For India, Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan picked two wickets each with the latter completing his quota of four overs, while Rahul Sharma also had a dismissal to his name. The match will resume from the same point at 3:30pm IST on Thursday.

