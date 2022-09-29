Home / Cricket / India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Semi-final to resume at 3.30pm
Live

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Semi-final to resume at 3.30pm

cricket
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 03:03 PM IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Follow live score and updates of the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi Final, IND L vs AUS L in Raipur here. 

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score:
India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score:(Road Safety World Series Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Rain has been a nuisance throughout this tournament and it caused a postponement of the semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends on Wednesday. Till the rain stopped play, Australia had reached 136/5 in 17 overs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar had won the toss and opted to field in the game. Cameron White was batting at 6 while Brad Haddin remained unbeaten on 1. For India, Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan picked two wickets each with the latter completing his quota of four overs, while Rahul Sharma also had a dismissal to his name. The match will resume from the same point at 3:30pm IST on Thursday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 29, 2022 02:52 PM IST

    IND L vs AUS Live score: The match thus far

    Australia Legends batted first after India Legends won the toss. Captain Shane Watson and Alex Doolan opened for them and put up a partnership of 60 runs in 7.1 overs before the former fell to Rahul Sharma. Doolan then fell to Yusuf Pathan after which Ben Dunk then scored 46 off 26 balls. Abhimanyu Mithun struck twice while Pathan got another wicket as well before the players walked off the field. Australia were 136/5 in 17 overs with Cameron White on six off as many balls and Brad Haddin on one off two.

  • Sep 29, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    India Legends vs Australia Legends Live: Hello and welcome back!

    Wherever the Road Safety World Series has gone, rain has followed this year. India Legends had multiple matches washed out and there was even an outside chance that they could be knocked out because of this at one point. Now that this particular match was postponed, there won't be any reduction of overs, unless rain spoils the party today as well. Let's hope not. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road safety world series sachin tendulkar

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Semi-final to resume at 3.30pm

cricket
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 02:52 PM IST

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Follow live score and updates of the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi Final, IND L vs AUS L in Raipur here. 

India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score:(Road Safety World Series Twitter)
India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score:(Road Safety World Series Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Watched me a couple of times and said...': Warner on Sehwag's impact on him

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:46 PM IST

David Warner was a relatively obscure name when he first played in the IPL under Virender Sehwag's captaincy.

Warner played under Sehwag's captaincy in Delhi Daredevils(PTI)
Warner played under Sehwag's captaincy in Delhi Daredevils(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Fan breaches security to meet Rohit Sharma, takes selfie with India skipper

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:46 PM IST

India on Wednesday recorded an eight-wicket win against South Africa in what was the opener for their final series before the T20 World Cup

Fan breaches security to meet Rohit Sharma
Fan breaches security to meet Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Man of the Match speech rehearse kara tha but...': Arshdeep's hilarious reply

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:28 PM IST

In the post-match presentation, Arshdeep Singh youngster said he had rehearsed his Player of the Match speech many times but couldn't gather his thoughts when the moment actually arrived.

India's Arshdeep Singh during the 1st T20I match between South Africa and India, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram(ANI)
India's Arshdeep Singh during the 1st T20I match between South Africa and India, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Kohli attends Anushka's video call after 1st T20I, shows it to fans

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:54 PM IST

India kicked off their final preparation for the T20 World Cup in style as they scripted a dominating eight-wicket win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli attends Anushka's video call after 1st T20I
Kohli attends Anushka's video call after 1st T20I
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

South Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Keshav Maharaj

cricket
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 01:24 PM IST

Keshav Maharaj, who top-scored for the visitors with a 35-ball 41, feels some adjustment and a change in mindset could help them combat the swing.

&nbsp;South African player Keshav Maharaj plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram(PTI)
 South African player Keshav Maharaj plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram(PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

'Melbourne is my home ground because...': Pakistan pacer's warning to India

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf fired a warning to Team India as he talked about facing Rohit Sharma's side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India's Hardik Pandya, right, interacts with Pakistan's Haris Rauf(AP)
India's Hardik Pandya, right, interacts with Pakistan's Haris Rauf(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Jos Buttler makes bizarre statement on running out non-striker

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:07 PM IST

As the debate over Deepti Sharma's run-out of England batter Charlotte Dean continues, Jos Buttler has given a rather bizarre verdict on this dismissal.

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'If you're going to do it…': Perry's savage dig at England on Deepti's run out

cricket
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 01:11 PM IST

Australia women's star Ellyse Perry took a savage dig at England when she was asked about Deepti Sharma's run out of Charlotte Dean in the third ODI at Lord's last week.

Ellyse Perry; Deepti Sharma(File/AP)
Ellyse Perry; Deepti Sharma(File/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel vs Moeen, defends 15 runs in last over

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Debutant Aamer Jamal showed nerves of steel against the dangerous Moeen Ali, the England captain, in the last over as Pakistan successfully clinched the thriller in Lahore to take a lead in the series with two matches remaining.

Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel against Moeen Ali
Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel against Moeen Ali
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Swiss legend Roger Federer

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:41 AM IST

India's batting star Virat Kohli shared a message for Roger Federer, who retired from tennis earlier this month.

Roger Federer (L) with Virat Kohli(YouTube)
Roger Federer (L) with Virat Kohli(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Raina rewinds clock with insane catch; Tendulkar's reaction is priceless

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Suresh Raina produced an incredible effort to dismiss Australia Legends' Ben Dunk in the Road Safety World Series semi-final on Wednesday.

Raina's catch(Twitter/Colors Cineplex)
Raina's catch(Twitter/Colors Cineplex)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Arshdeep, Chahar rewrite record books with unplayable show vs South Africa

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 09:36 AM IST

The fast bowling duo of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar bowled in tandem to reduce South Africa to 9/5 in just 2.3 overs with three batters getting out for a golden duck.

India's Arshdeep Singh, center, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
India's Arshdeep Singh, center, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: 'Moeen bhai aapko dekhke bola tha ye' - Shadab's hilarious remark

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 09:11 AM IST

Pakistan's Shadab Khan had a hilarious remark at the end of the press conference following the side's six-run win over England in the fifth T20I.

Moeen Ali; Shadab Khan(YouTube)
Moeen Ali; Shadab Khan(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'First time I bowled at Rohit, I was like...': WI speedster's 1st impression

cricket
Published on Sep 29, 2022 08:37 AM IST

The West Indies fast bowler recalled his first reaction as he bowled to a young Rohit Sharma in nets.

Rohit Sharma(Getty)
Rohit Sharma(Getty)
ByRishabh Gupta
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out