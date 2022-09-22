Home / Cricket / India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Tendulkar and co. gear up for IND L vs ENG L in Road Safety World Series
India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Tendulkar and co. gear up for IND L vs ENG L in Road Safety World Series

India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar and Ian Bell will be leading out their teams in Dehradun. Follow live score and updates of Road Safety World Series 2022, IND L vs ENG L here. 

India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends are taking on England Legends, led by Ian Bell, in Match 14 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Tendulkar's side faced New Zealand Legends in their previous game but the contest was abandoned due to rain. India Legends scored 49 runs in 5.5 overs before rain played spoilsport at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The match was delayed due to a wet outfield before getting cancelled.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 22, 2022 05:46 PM IST

    IND L vs ENG L Live: Dampeners everywhere

    Well it is that time of the year when much of the Indian subcontinent receives rainfall and so it is not really a surprise that we have had two back to back washouts before this game. While the match between New Zealand and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled, India Legends managed to score 49 runs, with Tendulkar on 19 off 13, before the umpires led the players off the field and never came back out again. 

  • Sep 22, 2022 05:38 PM IST

    India Legends vs England Legends Live: Hello and welcome!

    India Legends could not really get the show going in their last outing against New Zealand Legends but and fans in Dehradun would be hoping that they don't get the kind of dampener that Indore received. They too had their fair share of rain issues, with the match between New Zealand Legends and West Indies Legends getting washed out on Wednesday. Let's hope the clouds are kinder today. 

Former opener's grim assessment of India's chances in T20 World Cup

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 05:03 PM IST

India's preparations for the T20 World Cup have been characterised by them not being able to defend big totals in recent matches.

ByHT Sports Desk
Watch: Chepauk crowd goes berserk with 'Sanju, Sanju' chant as Samson walks in

Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Samson scored 29 off 32, decorated with a four and three sixes. He even finished the game with a six over long-on, helping his side take a 1-0 lead in the unofficial ODI series.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
‘Talent is one thing…’: Matthew Hayden passes verdict on Hardik Pandya

Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has lauded the Indian all-rounder for his latest exploits in T20 cricket. Hayden was all praise for Pandya for his adaptability and terrific comeback after being marred by injuries.

ByHT Sports Desk
Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Indian batter who is playing ‘on a different planet’

Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:43 PM IST

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has reserved ultimate praise for a star cricketer after India's meeting with Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at Mohali.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
'High-quality 100. India call coming': Karthik's prediction for domestic veteran

Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:09 PM IST

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tweeted a massive prediction about a veteran batter who is setting the domestic circuit on fire.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Watch: Utter chaos for Ind vs Aus tickets in Hyderabad, 20 injured in stampede

Published on Sep 22, 2022 03:33 PM IST

The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

AP |
'They have nothing better to do': Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife lashes out at trolls

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar has conceded 49 runs in his last three games, where he has bowled the all-important 19th over. As the 32-year-old pacer proved expensive versus Australia, he was subjected to trolling on social media.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
IPL, Ranji Trophy back in home-away format; BCCI working on women's IPL: Ganguly

Published on Sep 22, 2022 02:45 PM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) and all premier domestic cricket tournaments including the Ranji Trophy will return to the home-away format from the next season, confirmed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a letter addressed to the state associations.

ByAritra Mukherjee, New Delhi
'Feel let down and disappointed': SA captain's emotional reaction to SA20 snub

Published on Sep 22, 2022 02:40 PM IST

The South Africa skipper reacted to being unsold in the SA20 auction that took place on September 20.

ByHT Sports Desk
'India had to chase 270. When I asked Kohli to open, he said…': Ex-BCCI selector

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 05:23 PM IST

Virat Kohli's numbers speak volumes of what he has achieved, both as a batter and as a captain but all this might not have been possible without the guidance and support of two very important members of Indian cricket – MS Dhoni and Dilip Vengsarkar.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
India's practice session ahead of 2nd T20I vs Australia called off due to rain

Published on Sep 22, 2022 02:27 PM IST

India vs Australia 2nd T20I in Nagpur: The forecast for Friday is also not that bright. It is likely to remain overcast throughout the day and it shouldn't surprise anyone if drizzles cause stoppages or a delay in the scheduled 7 pm start.

ByHT Sports Desk
Gavaskar shares straightforward response to Rohit's batting against Australia

Published on Sep 22, 2022 02:25 PM IST

In his attempt to flick Josh Hazlewood over deep mid-wicket, Rohit handed a catch to Nathan Ellis in the third over. He perished after scoring 11 off 9 deliveries in the 1st T20I against Australia.

ByHT Sports Desk
'Sometimes, Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. But what Rohit did was...'

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 03:10 PM IST

The former India star made a remark on Rohit Sharma's gesture towards Dinesh Karthik in the first T20I in Mohali, after the latter didn't appeal for a review following Glenn Maxwell's caught-behind.

ByHT Sports Desk
‘Too predictable…': Ex-Pakistan captain launches brutal attack on Bhuvneshwar

Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:03 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar gave away 16 in the 19th over versus Australia, who pulled off a record chase of 209 in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday night.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
