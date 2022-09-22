India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Tendulkar and co. gear up for IND L vs ENG L in Road Safety World Series

India Legends vs England Legends Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends are taking on England Legends, led by Ian Bell, in Match 14 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Tendulkar's side faced New Zealand Legends in their previous game but the contest was abandoned due to rain. India Legends scored 49 runs in 5.5 overs before rain played spoilsport at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The match was delayed due to a wet outfield before getting cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON