India Legends vs England Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Online

India Legends vs England Legends Live Streaming: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends lock horns with England Legends, led by Ian Bell, in Match 14 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Tendulkar & co faced New Zealand Legends in their previous game but the contest was abandoned due to rain. India Legends scored 49 runs in 5.5 overs before rain played spoilsport at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The match was delayed due to a wet outfield before getting cancelled.

With four points from 3 matches, Tendulkar's India Legends are still placed third in the Road Safety World Series T20 standings. India Legends' previous game against West Indies Legends was also abandoned due to unpleasant weather in Kanpur. They won their first match of the tournament by 61 runs versus South Africa Legends. A knock of 82 not out by all-rounder Stuart Binny drove India to 217/4 in their 20 overs before spinner Rahul Sharma's spell of 3/17 made sure that they got two crucial points.

When will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Where will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

At what time will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on Voot. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

