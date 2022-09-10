Home / Cricket / India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: Sachin and co. gear up for Road Safety World Series 2022 IND L vs SA L
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 06:34 PM IST

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Jonty Rhodes return to the cricket field in Kanpur. Follow live score and updates of Road Safety World Series 2022, IND L vs SA L live here.

ByHT Sports Desk
India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: The legends return to the field once again in the Road Safety World Series. A total of eight teams are competing in the second edition of the tournament. India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, and West Indies Legends are the names of the teams. The names that will be featured over the course of the next few days are the ones that will make any cricket fan dizzy with excitement. Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Watson, Brian Lara, Ian Bell, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dwayne Smith, Brad Haddin and Jacob Oram and many more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2022 06:33 PM IST

    Road Safety World Series Live: Suresh Raina

    One of the names who did not feature in last year's tournament is Suresh Raina. The former India batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this week and confirmed his partiticipation. 

  • Sep 10, 2022 06:10 PM IST

    India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live: Some info on the series

    The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India. 27th Sports, backed by US-based 27th Investments, are the exclusive marketing rights holder of the league while Professional Management Group (PMG) is the event management partner.

  • Sep 10, 2022 05:59 PM IST

    India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: South Africa Legends full squad 

    Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones

  • Sep 10, 2022 05:50 PM IST

    Road Safety World Series Live: India Legends full squad

    Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

  • Sep 10, 2022 05:37 PM IST

    IND L vs SA L Live: The venue 

    Kanpur's Green Park Stadium is where today's match will take place, starting at 7.30pm of course. Seven matches will be played here after which the tournament moves to Indore where five games will be played. Dehradun will then host eight matches after which the semi-final and the final will be played in Raipur.

  • Sep 10, 2022 05:25 PM IST

    India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: Hello and welcome! 

    The legends are back and Kanpur is lighting up once again as a plethora of yesteryear cricket stars dust of their old cricket equipment and their creaking limbs to get a feel of the good old days. Every single one of these players have often taken part in extraordinary matches and led their respective teams to victory with their individual brilliance and while this series may not be quite as high stakes as those older games, it will surely be something to see the likes of Tendulkar and Lara get their competitive juices flowing again. 

