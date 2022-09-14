India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: It's Lara vs Tendulkar at Green Park!

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Score: With Sri Lanka Legends decimating England Legends in their previous fixture, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will hope to reclaim the top spot in the Road Safety World Series 2022 standings on Wednesday. The defending champions will meet West Indies Legends in match No.6 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Dwayne Smith-led West Indies Legends secured their first win of the new season when the Men from the Caribbean defeated Bangladesh Legends on Sunday. Tendulkar & Co. have also made an impressive start to the new season with a win over South Africa Legends. The Men In Blue hammered the Proteas Legends by 61 runs in the season opener of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at Kanpur.

