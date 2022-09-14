Home / Cricket / India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: It's Lara vs Tendulkar at Green Park!
India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Score

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of match No.6 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Green Park Stadium between India Legends and West Indies Legends.

Follow Live score and updates of match No.6 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Green Park Stadium between India Legends and West Indies Legends
Follow Live score and updates of match No.6 of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Green Park Stadium between India Legends and West Indies Legends( Twitter @ Road Safety World Series)
India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Score: With Sri Lanka Legends decimating England Legends in their previous fixture, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will hope to reclaim the top spot in the Road Safety World Series 2022 standings on Wednesday. The defending champions will meet West Indies Legends in match No.6 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Dwayne Smith-led West Indies Legends secured their first win of the new season when the Men from the Caribbean defeated Bangladesh Legends on Sunday. Tendulkar & Co. have also made an impressive start to the new season with a win over South Africa Legends. The Men In Blue hammered the Proteas Legends by 61 runs in the season opener of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at Kanpur. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 14, 2022 06:43 PM IST

    India-L vs West Indies-L, Road Safety Series 2022 Live: How the West Indies Legends secured their first points of the new season!

  • Sep 14, 2022 06:26 PM IST

    India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Live: It's Lara vs Tendulkar!

    Tendulkar-led India Legends are placed second in the Road Safety World Series standings. India Legends are followed by Lara's West Indies Legends who have also kickstarted the new season with a win. New Zealand Legends have hit rock bottom after losing their tournament opener.

  • Sep 14, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    India-L vs West Indies-L, Road Safety Series 2022 Live:  Sri Legends take top spot with win over England Legends

    Sri Legends thrashed England Legends by 7 wickets to secure their second win of the new season on Tuesday. With the comfortable win, the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side has climbed to the top spot on the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 points table.

  • Sep 14, 2022 05:56 PM IST

    India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Live: Brian Lara joins West Indies camp!

    Legendary cricketer Brian Lara has joined to the West Indies camp after missing the opening game due to personal reasons. Lara-less West Indies Legends side outclassed Bangladesh Legends by 9 wickets to win their tournament opener at Green Park.

  • Sep 14, 2022 05:54 PM IST

    Road Safety World Series 2022 Live score and updates: A quick look at the two squads!

    India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun. 

    West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara (c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell. 

  • Sep 14, 2022 05:42 PM IST

    Road Safety Series 2022 Live: The reunion of two G.O.A.T.S!

  • Sep 14, 2022 05:39 PM IST

    Road Safety Series 2022 Live Updates: Can Tendulkar & Co. reclaim top spot?

    A win over England Legends has propelled Sri Lanka Legends to the top spot of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 standings. India Legends will hope to extend their unbeaten run on Wednesday. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side is up against West Indies Legends in match No. 6 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Green Park Stadium.

  • Sep 14, 2022 05:35 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match No.6 of the action-packed Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India Legends and West Indies Legends. Stay tuned for more updates!

