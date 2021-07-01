India lose 2nd women's ODI by 5 wickets, hand series to England

England beat India by five wickets in the second women's ODI to take a 2-0 series-clinching lead here on Wednesday. Sophia Dunkley (73 not out) and Katherine Brunt (33 not out) shared 92 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket to chase down the target of 222 with 15 balls to spare.

Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill (42) was the other notable contributor for England.

For India, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav took two wickets for 63 runs while veteran Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Sneha Rana got one wicket each.

Earlier, captain Mithali Raj top-scored with 59 off 92 balls and stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur (19) as India were all out for 221 after being put in to bat.

Young opener Shafali Verma contributed 44 off 55 balls.

For England, pacer Kate Cross was the most successful bowler with impressive figures of 5/34.

Brief Scores:

India: 221 all out in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 59, Shafali Verma 44; Kate Cross 5/34).

England: 225 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Lauren Winfield-Hill 42, Sophia Dunkley 73 not out, Katherine Brunt 33 not out; Poonam Yadav 2/63).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON