India men's cricket 2025 full schedule: Champions Trophy, England Tests, Asia Cup and more

The year 2024 turned out to be a mixed bag for the Indian men's cricket team, and we hope that 2025 will give us several highs as we will see India compete in the Champions Trophy, five Tests against England, and the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma and co's 2024 came to a heartbreaking end as India went down by 184 runs against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Since winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, India did not get the desired results.

ODI series loss against Sri Lanka and home Test series loss against New Zealand are two of the major lows for Indian men's cricket. In Tests, India registered eight wins, six losses and a draw in 15 matches in 2024.

India just played one ODI series in 2024, and they went down against Sri Lanka in the three-match series.

India will begin 2025 with the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma and his team need to win this match to remain in contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A loss or draw would knock them out.

After the Sydney Test, the focus will shift to the Champions Trophy. India will play their matches in Dubai and they will start off their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.

India 2025 men's cricket schedule

Before the Champions Trophy, India will first play 5 T20Is and three ODIs against England, beginning January 22. Later in the year, India are also slated to travel to England for a five-match Test series, and this will open their fourth World Test Championship cycle.

In 2025, India will be playing 18 T20Is, 10 Tests and 12 ODIs in bilateral series outside the ICC and ACC commitments.

Here is the full schedule:

India vs Australia, 5th Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test – January 3-7 (Sydney)

India vs England (5 T20Is, 3 ODIs) -- January-February 2025

1st T20I: January 22 (Chennai)

2nd T20I: January 25 (Kolkata)

3rd T20I: January 28 (Rajkot)

4th T20I: January 31 (Pune)

5th T20I: February 2 (Mumbai)

1st ODI: February 6 (Nagpur)

2nd ODI: February 9 (Cuttack)

3rd ODI: February 12 (Ahmedabad)

Champions Trophy -- February-March 2025

India vs Bangladesh: February 20 (Dubai)

India vs Pakistan: February 23 (Dubai)

India vs New Zealand: March 2 (Dubai)

Semi-final (if qualified): March 4 (Dubai)

Final (if qualified): March 9 (Dubai)

World Test Championship final (if qualified) – June 2025 (Lord's Cricket Ground)

India vs England (5 Tests) -- June-August 2025 (Away)

1st Test: June 20-24 (Headingley)

2nd Test: July 2-6 (Edgbaston)

3rd Test: June 10-14 (Lord's)

4th Test: June 23-27 (Manchester)

5th Test: July 31-August 4 (Oval)

India vs Bangladesh (3 ODIS, 3 T20Is) -- August 2025 (Away)

India vs West Indies (2 Tests) -- October 2025

Asia Cup T20s -- October-November 2025

India vs Australia (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is) -- November 2025 (Away)

India vs South Africa (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is) -- November-December 2025