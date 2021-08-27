'India must start rotating players': Salman Butt names two players who should play in the XI against England

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India must rotate their players in the ongoing series in England to avoid fatigue. Butt’s comments came after England ran away with the advantage by the end of Day 2 to place themselves as firm favourites to win the third Test at Headingley in Leeds.

“I feel Team India must start rotating their players,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener said the cramped schedule can be a reason for fatigue and India’s below-par performance at the Headingley Test so far.

“Team India plays a lot of cricket and their schedule is completely cramped. When you play too much cricket, no matter how good or professional you are, as a human, sometimes the mind just doesn’t respond. When your focus level falls, your output is bound to decrease,” he said.

India played with the same XI in the second and third Test when many believed Ashwin should have got a game considering the nature of the Headingley surface.

“You can imagine the amount of matches Team India cricketers are playing. Remember, recently, they had to send a second team to Sri Lanka because of excess engagement. There are no doubts over the quality and skills of Team India’s players. But I feel too much of cricket has got to them. They need to rotate two-three players and have the arsenal. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur can come in. They can play another batsman as well,” Butt added.

Coming back to the Test match, in-form skipper Joe Root smashed yet another hundred as England ended the second day of the third cricket Test at 423 for 8, taking a first-innings lead of 345 runs.

Root once again led from the front with his 8th hundred against India, a splendid 121 off 165 balls laced with 14 hits to the fence.

He added 139 runs with Dawid Malan (70) before sharing a 52-run stand with Jonny Bairstow (29) to put England in a commanding position with three days to go in the match.

At the draw of stumps, Craig Overton (24) and Ollie Robinson (0) were at the crease.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/87) was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/58) were the other wicket-takers.

On Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.

