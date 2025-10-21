India need to course correct for next ODI World Cup

Kolkata: India’s ODI superiority since the 2015 World Cup, though admirable, has come largely on the subcontinent or subcontinent-type pitches with the help of a few hacks. Be it the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup in England, the 2023 World Cup in India or the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE, the slowness of the pitches always allowed India to stack their teams with as many slow bowling allrounders as possible. India's captain Shubman Gill (L) talks to head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session against Australia. (AFP)

There have been two marked upsides to this strategy. It added more depth to the batting and allowed India to breeze through the middle overs economically while pegging back their opponents by taking wickets regularly. But it took just one match in vastly different conditions at Perth for that strategy to be called for a relook on the bowling front. Going in with Washington Sundar and Axar Patel severely curbed India’s wicket-taking ability because the Perth pitch neither assisted a lot of turn nor was it double paced to create doubt in the Australian batters’ minds.

There weren’t many runs to defend in the first place, particularly because Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fell cheaply at the start. And while not much should be read into one failure after a hiatus of nearly six months, Rohit’s scratchy innings with the ball swinging around could be interpreted as an early sign of things to come in South Africa where the conditions are expected to be similar to Perth at the onset of summer.

Whatever format it may be, hitting through the line won’t be as easy as it normally is in the subcontinent. So, that’s a big calibration still waiting to happen if India aim to make the last four in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Batting expectations too need to be seriously downsized when India play in these parts of the world. In the 12 ODIs India have played in Australia since the 2015 World Cup, they have scored 300-plus totals on seven occasions. Six of them however have come in the peak summer of January when the drop-in pitches are really bedded in by Big Bash and domestic cricket. When you process that information with respect to South Africa, it can’t be good news that India have touched 300 just once in the 12 ODIs they have played there since 2015.

A good start is key to building big and finishing on a high in Australia or South Africa. For that the top three batters need to be prudent at the beginning, something that was missing from India’s innings at Perth. More puzzling was how Patel was sent ahead of KL Rahul —ostensibly to break the right-right batting pattern in keeping with India’s T20 strategy — when there was a desperate need for someone technically equipped to counter that pitch.

Tweaking the batting order in T20 is still acceptable on the premise that it justifies throwing away 10 wickets if the returns are high enough. But in ODIs, the onus has to be on building partnerships and allowing the big hitters to come later in the game because of the sheer scope provided by 300 legitimate deliveries.

The biggest hindrance on this front is the paucity of ODIs in conditions similar to South Africa. After the next two ODIs in Australia, India will host South Africa and New Zealand at home before the T20 World Cup and IPL set in. England will host India for a white-ball tour in July, and New Zealand in November, leaving Shubman Gill very little game time to finetune a strategy that is yet to be reworked.

Integral to all this is how Jasprit Bumrah holds up in the long term, as well as India’s willingness to accept that two spinners might not always work in South Africa during October-November. Not to forget, a prominent role has to be reserved for a fast bowling allrounder so that the batting depth is not compromised, a box India are eager to tick in Australia.

Even if Nitish Kumar Reddy is honed by then, India will be inclined towards going with Hardik Pandya as the sole allrounder if he is fit for the format. That still leaves a pool of at least three more fast bowlers to be prepared, ideally Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, all of whom are touring Australia right now.

To make all these combinations work while contemplating their backup in case conditions change, this is one World Cup blueprint India are racing against time to complete.