India need to learn the right lessons from the Lord’s Test

Mumbai: It was a close encounter of the Test kind. Drama and pressure were the defining points of a day that few will forget anytime soon. But among those who do want to forget it will be a few India cricketers. England's Harry Brook shakes hands with India's Mohammed Siraj. (AP)

Most metrics at the start of Day 5 of the Lord’s Test gave India a better chance of coming out victorious and it was believable because on the usual forms of comparison, Shubman Gill and his team were the better team in the series.

The visitors have had more batters with hundreds than England -- 8 to 5 -- and more bowlers to claim 5-fers -- 4 to 0. The top two leading run scorers are Indian (Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant). The leading wicket-takers too are Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Yet, despite putting themselves in positions to win all three Tests, India trail 1-2 in the series.

The immediate sentiment in the change room after the defeat at Lord’s is that of appreciation for the lower order’s defiance, but Gautam Gambhir and his backroom staff will have to look beyond that soon.

They may take a closer look at why no batter in the top order could spend substantive time at the crease. They may want to talk about the batting collapses in both innings -- from 376/6 to 387 all out in the first innings and 41/1 to 82/7 in the second.

They may tell Rishabh Pant to avoid the quick singles, especially when the opposition is looking flat. They may even want to talk about the extras conceded -- 31 in the first innings and 32 in the second.

But it is the team’s inability to capitalise on the good positions it found itself in that will worry the team management the most.

Jadeja arrived in the 21st over after Pant’s dismissal and stayed unbeaten until last man Siraj fell as India ended 22 runs short. But Jadeja trusted his defense to weather the storm and earned himself the right to bat against a friendlier softer ball. With the exception of KL Rahul, none of the other top order batters did this. It wasn’t flashy, but it was the right approach.

India’s batting had responded well when asked to bat first but chasing demands a different kind of mental fortitude. As it turned out, very few Indian batters had a clear plan on how to take the team to 193.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for being aggressive but an opener has to sometimes see out the new ball too. The young left-hander, in the past, has shown that he can buckle down when he wants to but here he lasted just seven balls.

Karun Nair’s technique was thoroughly tested and he made the elementary error of shouldering arms to a rapid incoming delivery down the slope.

Gill, by his own admission, couldn’t apply himself. He was fine on the flat tracks but the moving ball demands a step-up in technique and temperament. He failed on both counts.

Rahul has had a brilliant series but he couldn’t take the team home when it mattered. Had any of the top order batters hung around with Jadeja, India might have been celebrating a famous win. But instead, now they will be discussing the what-could’ve-beens.

Interestingly, there has been a definite shift in chasing patterns of late. In the past five years, totals below 200 have been chased down on 54 out of 57 occasions. This suggests two things. Even in the WTC era with teams looking to maximise home advantage, surface tension has reduced and chasing has become more probable with lessons from limited overs cricket.

India’s Lord’s defeat counts as one of the only two instances when a team could not push for a win. The other instance also featured India when they couldn’t chase New Zealand’s 147 last year in Mumbai, which was on a rank turner.

It will be important for the team to shake off this defeat but it will be even more vital that they learn the right lessons from it because, in the end, it was the little things that cost India the game.