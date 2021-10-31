'India playing 2010 cricket': Vaughan takes a dig at Kohli's team as batting flops against New Zealand at T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan took pot-shots at the Indian cricket team following their abysmal show with the bat against New Zealand in a Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Sunday. India, asked to bat, managed a modest total of 110/7 as New Zealand dominated one of the best and strongest batting line-ups on paper.

After ending the Powerplay on 35/2, India failed to score even a single boundary between overs 7 and 15, as Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne rocked the Men in Blue with regular blows. In their combined spell of eight overs, the spin duo of Santner and Sodhi conceded 32 runs while conceding 32 runs. Reacting to the batting, Vaughan questioned India’s approach and mentality and held them responsible for playing a more 2010ish brand of cricket.

"India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India," tweeted Vaughan. In a second tweet, Vaughan added: "India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup"

In a third tweet, Vaughan took a dig at former India batsman Wasim Jaffer. Jaffer and Vaughan have been sharing friendly banters with each other and trust the ex-England captain to not miss out on an opportunity to rub some salt on Indian wounds. "How are you @WasimJaffer14?" tweeted Vaughan.

India managed to score a little over 100 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 26 not out. Ish Sodhi picked up his 18th wicket against India in T20Is, which the most by any bowler against the Men in Blue. Trent Boult picked up 3/20, and in the process, grabbed his 50th T20I wicket for New Zealand.