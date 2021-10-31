Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'India playing 2010 cricket': Vaughan takes a dig at Kohli's team as batting flops against New Zealand at T20 World Cup
cricket

'India playing 2010 cricket': Vaughan takes a dig at Kohli's team as batting flops against New Zealand at T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan took pot-shots at the Indian cricket team following their abysmal show with the bat against New Zealand in a Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Sunday.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Getty)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 09:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Michael Vaughan took pot-shots at the Indian cricket team following their abysmal show with the bat against New Zealand in a Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Sunday. India, asked to bat, managed a modest total of 110/7 as New Zealand dominated one of the best and strongest batting line-ups on paper.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021

After ending the Powerplay on 35/2, India failed to score even a single boundary between overs 7 and 15, as Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne rocked the Men in Blue with regular blows. In their combined spell of eight overs, the spin duo of Santner and Sodhi conceded 32 runs while conceding 32 runs. Reacting to the batting, Vaughan questioned India’s approach and mentality and held them responsible for playing a more 2010ish brand of cricket.

RELATED STORIES

"India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India," tweeted Vaughan. In a second tweet, Vaughan added: "India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup"

In a third tweet, Vaughan took a dig at former India batsman Wasim Jaffer. Jaffer and Vaughan have been sharing friendly banters with each other and trust the ex-England captain to not miss out on an opportunity to rub some salt on Indian wounds. "How are you @WasimJaffer14?" tweeted Vaughan.

India managed to score a little over 100 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 26 not out. Ish Sodhi picked up his 18th wicket against India in T20Is, which the most by any bowler against the Men in Blue. Trent Boult picked up 3/20, and in the process, grabbed his 50th T20I wicket for New Zealand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup india vs new zealand t20 michael vaughan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: I was shocked, says Nabi on Asghar Afghan's decision to retire

Milne drops Rohit on duck; wife Ritika Sajdeh breathe a sigh of relief- Watch 

‘It’s ridiculous': Kohli reacts to India's long break between Pak and NZ games 

ICC congratulates former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan on a fine career
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP