India Predicted XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Axe may fall on Avesh Khan as India eye stability

From staring at a series defeat and a possible whitewash, India turned the tide and beat South Africa in the 3rd T20I to not only stay alive in the five-match series but also keep their hopes of winning the series intact. India’s bowling unit finally came to the party in the middle overs, with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, in particular, producing strong performances, taking 4 wickets between them at just 6 runs per over. India will look to continue the momentum in the fourth T20I at Rajkot on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and other Test squad members leave for England, BCCI shares photos

Skipper Rishabh Pant and head coach Rahul Dravid did not make any changes to the XI despite losing the first two matches to the visitors in New Delhi and in Cuttack. Ruturaj Gaikwad repaid this faith, scoring a well-made maiden international half-century in Visakhapatnam. This was Gaikwad's first noteworthy score after a disappointing start to his international career.

With Ishan Kishan also going through a purple patch - he is the top-scorer in the series so far - the batting unit looks solid. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik both have had their days in providing finishing touches to the innings. However, more will be demanded from Shreyas Iyer and captain Rishabh Pant in the middle order, who have looked far from their best so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a rare flop-show in the series opener, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has impressed the most among all Indian bowlers, especially in the powerplay. He will lead the pace attack once again. He will have Harshal Patel for company. He showed his value to the team with a four-wicket haul in Visakhapatnam.

Avesh Khan, however, will be feeling the heat. South Africa’s batters have found it comfortable to deal with his hit-the-deck bowling, meaning he has been expensive and struggled to find wickets as well. India might consider handing Arshdeep Singh his debut, whose ability to vary his pace, accuracy with yorkers, and left-arm-angle could be advantageous for the bowling unit.

India Predicted XI for 4th T20I:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya

Power-hitters: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

Spinners: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Change in XI: Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan

India Predicted XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON