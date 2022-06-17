India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Score: Pant-led IND seek to equalize series in must-win Rajkot tie; Toss at 6:30 PM

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live: India look forward to levelling the series as they take on South Africa in the fourth T20I at Rajkot. After outwitting India in the first two games, the Proteas were at the receiving end in the third match and eventually faced a defeat. Led by Rishabh Pant, the hosts made a stellar comeback in the series after being down 2-0 and clinched the 3rd T20I game at Vizag by 48 runs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and the Ishan Kishan (54) put on 97 for the first wicket to guide them to 179 for five. Then, Harshal Patel, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-25, and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets to bowl out South Africa for 131. Despite a defeat in the previous game, Temba Bavuma's side will take chances and will try to return to winning ways. India, on the other hand, seek a series-levelling win in Rajkot. Also, rain could play spoilsport in another must-win game for Pant's men. It remains to be seen whether India make any changes to playing eleven.

