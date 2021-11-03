India Predicted XI vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma back as opener; Virat Kohli likely to make a big change with Ashwin

It is not a good time for Indian cricket at this point as Virat Kohli & co. are struggling to get going in the T20 World Cup. Nothing has gone right for India following the wins in the two warm-ups games, as both the batting and the bowling department has struggled in the Super 12 stage. They lost both their games to Pakistan and New Zealand comprehensively. Questions have been raised on team's selections, and batting orders, and in the must-win game against Afghanistan on Wednesday, the same issues may come to the fore.

Here is a look at India's Predicted XI vs Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is likely to return to opener's slot after failing at no. 3 position against New Zealand. He will need to fire from the top.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan may have failed to grab headlines, but he can go after Afghanistan spinners and give India a fiery start.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli will once again be required to play the captain's knock. His team is under pressure, and he needs to get them out of the peril with a big win over Afghanistan.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is likely to give up his opener's slot to Ishan Kishan, as he has the ability to bat at no. 4 position, something he has done before quite successfully. Kishan struggled in this position in the IPL, so the team management may make this call.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant is yet to showcase his best in the series, but he has shown glimpses of brilliance with the bat. He can be a match-winner on his day.

Hardik Pandya: Far from his best, Hardik Pandya will continue to be in the team, just because of the danger he poses in the death overs. The fact that he has started to bowl again, makes his position even more crucial.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has been sort of alright with the bat but he has not done wonders with the ball on slow tracks, which he did for Chennai Super Kings not so long ago. The fans will hope he can get back to his best.

R Ashwin: With Varun Chakaravarthy struggling, R Ashwin may find a spot in the India playing XI, getting a chance to make an impression in the must-win game for India.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur struggled against New Zealand, leaking plenty of runs with the ball. But he may still be picked over Bhuvneshwar Kumar, because of his ability to bat, as India need a long batting-order.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has not been impressive in the first two games, but it is only a matter of a game for him to return to his wicket-taking best.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been one bowler for India who has looked good and he will be the key for Virat Kohli in the remainder of the games.

India Predicted XI vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah