India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Bruised Virat Kohli's IND seek first win against Nabi's AFG

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021, nobody would have expected Virat Kohli's India to be staring at the exit door after the first two matches. However, and as they say, it is what it is. The 'Men In Blue' have lost both their opening matches and are now up against a spirited Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, in their third match in Abu Dhabi. And of course, every game here on for India is a do-or-die contest and knowing the pressure they are under, Nabi and Co. would look to pile further misery on them and better their own chances of making the semifinals. There is so much riding on this IND vs AFG battle today. And this is why you don't want to miss this blockbuster.

