'If big names don't perform and play such bad cricket, BCCI needs to intervene': Kapil on India's poor show in World Cup

Former India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev believes it might be time for the BCCI to think about giving more chances to youngsters rather than depend on the big names of the Indian cricket team. Kapil’s statement comes after India’s defeat to New Zealand – their second straight loss in the T20 World Cup which now places them on the brink of getting eliminated.

India have an outside chance of qualifying if they win all the remaining matches comprehensively and hope that either Afghanistan, Scotland or Namibia are able to beat New Zealand. Kapil feels depending on other teams to succeed is not a template Indian team should believe in and pointed out that if the established players are not able to prove themselves, perhaps it is time for the next generation to take command.

"If we succeed on the basis of some other teams, Indian cricket has never appreciated it. If you want to win the World Cup, or reach the semi-finals, do it on your own strengths. It is better not to depend on other teams. I guess the selectors will have to decide the future of the big names and the big players," Kapil told ABP News.

There can be plenty of reasons behind India's poor show at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Bio-bubbles, fatigue and team selection seem to be at the top of the list. If that is the case, Kapil reckons there are plenty of players who have performed well in the IPL and are relatively fresher, who could be considered to usher Indian cricket in the next era.

"They need to think whether the youngsters who are performing well in the IPL, is it time to give them a chance? How do we make the next generation better? If they lose, there is no harm because they will gain experience. But if these big players don't perform now and play such bad cricket, there is going to be plenty of criticism. The BCCI needs to intervene and think about bringing more youngsters in," added India’s first World Cup winning captain.