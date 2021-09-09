India predicted XI vs England for 5th Test: Will Ajinkya Rahane be dropped from final face-off in Manchester?

Team India has arrived at the final destination of the ongoing England tour where they will lock horns with Joe Root’s England for the one last time. The fifth and the final Test begins on Friday at Old Trafford, Manchester and the visitors will look to give everything they have in the store. Kohli & Co. are leading the series 2-1 and they will surely push themselves to take the Pataudi trophy home. They will look to field their best XI in the final face-off to end the series with a 3-1 triumph on English soil.

Here’s our India predicted XI for the fifth Test against England at Manchester:

Rohit Sharma: The India opener is currently in red-hot form and will be looking to get some more runs after slamming his maiden overseas ton in the previous game. However, his fitness also remains a concern. Rohit didn’t take the field on the final day of the Oval Test due to some issue on his left knee.

KL Rahul: He grabbed the opportunity in the first Test after Mayank Agarwal got injured in the nets. Rahul held the position due to his consistency throughout the series and with one more game to, he would like to end the tour on a high.

Cheteshwar Pujara: A few reports have said that Pujara is fit to play and will be available for the final Test. The India No.3, who scored a fifty in the last innings, had twisted his ankle while taking a single, after which the ankle had to be heavily taped.

Virat Kohli: After scoring two fifties, Kohli must root for a century now. Not only to better his record but to shut the critics as well. His captaincy has been top class in the series and he will surely motivate his boys to clinch the series 3-1.

Ajinkya Rahane: The Indian vice-captain is under scrutiny due to his lack of runs. Besides the knock of 61 runs at Lord’s, Rahane has failed to score majorly. The management changed his batting position in the Oval Test but it didn’t yield results. If India decide to make a change in their batting, it could be Rahane.

Rishabh Pant: The youngster finally got some runs to put India in a stronger position at The Oval. After a fifty in the previous game, he would aim a ton to end the tour, just like he did in 2018.

Ravichandran Ashwin: As the tour heads towards its end, India should get the services of their premier spinner in the final Test. This has been the longest wait for Ashwin to feature in a match during a Test series and it must end now.

Shardul Thakur: The Mumbai cricketer has certainly gained a reputation of a fast-bowling all-rounder. His heroics in the Oval Test was enough to testify his capabilities and he would be excited to finish the England tour with more success.

Mohammed Shami: One of India’s dependable speedsters, Shami would be in contention to return for the final Test. As per several reports, he has gained his fitness and will be available for selection. He can replace Mohammed Siraj in the XI that defeated England by 157 runs in the 4th Test.

Umesh Yadav: The Vidarbha bowler returned with a match-haul of 6 wickets at The Oval and seemed in a great shape. If Ishant Sharma isn’t available for selection, Umesh can be continued for one more game.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is currently placed 2nd on the list of highest wicket-takers of the series with 18 scalps to his credit, after Ollie Robinson (21). He has a great chance to surpass his English opponent, unless the management decides to give him rest to manage his work load.

India Predicted XI for fifth Test against England:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

