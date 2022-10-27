India predicted XI vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Match-ups might prompt Rohit Sharma to make changes

India predicted XI vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Team India got their T20 World Cup campaign underway with a thrilling four-wicket win over arch rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday. The match saw Virat Kohli stamp his authority with a match-winning knock of 82* off 53 balls, as the team completed the stiff 160-run chase in the final ball of the match.

Despite getting off to a winning start, Team India does have a few concern and the clash against Netherlands in Sydney give them a perfect opportunity to get them rectified.

The first out of many concern is Rohit Sharma's form. The Indian skipper has failed to get going in recent outings, and he would look to make the most out of the occasion. While KL Rahul departed cheaply in the clash against Pakistan, he, however, has been in good touch, which was seen in the warm-up matches.

If we come down the order, India may also look to test their bench strength, which boasts of some star players. Among them is Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. While Hooda is always a great addition, when it comes to batting, he can chip in with a few overs of off-break.

Rishabh Pant can also be given some game time, considering he was not playing the previous encounter against Pakistan.

If the management tries to work out the playing XI as per this policy, Pant can walk into the side in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hooda can replace Axar Patel.

The pacers had a good outing in Melbourne and have displayed immense firepower, thus tweaking the formation would not be a wise decision.

India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Netherlands:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

Power-hitter: Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

