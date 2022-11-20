India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Toss-up between Pant and Kishan as opener; 22-year-old star set to return

Team India will face off against New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday, November 20. Cricket fans are expecting an exciting contest after the first match had got abandoned due to rain on Friday. Hosts New Zealand have selected a squad full of players who played in the T20 World Cup while India is playing a young brigade with some inexperienced guys in the squad.

In the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, new skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to give chance to youngsters who have been picked in the squad. Speedster Umran Malik who impressed with the ball in the recently concluded Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy, might be seen in action in the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are expected to be the other pacers in the playing XI. Among spinners, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal seem to be making the cut. Sundar might be preferred for his batting abilities over Kuldeep Yadav.

India's opening slot is empty as Rohit and KL Rahul are not a part of the tour. Therefore, speculations are high that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might open the innings alongwith Shubman Gill. Pant has the potential to rip apart the New Zealand bowlers in the powerplay with Gill playing the anchor role. Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer is expected to bat at No.3 followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan might be deployed as a power-hitter at No.6.

Meanwhile New Zealand has rested premier fast bowler Trent Boult for the T20I series. However, the big guns like Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen who played in the T20 World Cup are in the squad. Kane Williamson is the captain for the hosts.

India's predicted XI for the 2nd T20I against New Zealand:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer , Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c)

Power-hitter: Ishan Kishan

Spinners: Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

