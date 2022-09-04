India's Predicted XI vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4: Jadeja's injury may force Rohit to make multiple changes

In yet another blockbuster match, India face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The two Asian cricket giants had already competed against each other in the group stage of the tournament on August 28, where India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets. With two wins in two matches, India topped group A while Pakistan won their match against Hong Kong to finish second and qualify for the Super 4.

Besides India and Pakistan, the other two teams who have qualified for the Super 4 were Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Each team will play one match each against the other three qualified teams in the second stage of the tournament. Going by this format, India will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday.

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to knee injury and pace bowler Avesh Khan being “unwell,” India are expected to make some changes in their playing XI. Axar Patel will, in all likelihood, replace Jadeja and veteran off-spinner R Ashwin is expected to come in place of Avesh Khan. Hardik Pandya, the hero of the match against Pakistan, is highly expected to replace Rishabh Pant.

The left-handed Pant didn't get an opportunity to bat in the match against Hong Kong but with India already showing signs of going with Dinesh Karthik as the finisher, it is unlikely that Pant will hold on to his spot in the XI for Sunday's big-ticket encounter. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have delivered with the ball for India among pacers, and while Yuzvendra Chahal has gone wicketless, he did a great job in curtailing the flow of runs across both games.

Suryakumar Yadav's explosive innings in the last outing is sure to give a lot of confidence to the Indian think-tank going forward. Virat Kohli has also shown some promise with a half-century knock in the previous game against Hong Kong.

India's openers KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma will, however, be gunning for giving India a good start in the match against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Predicted XI

Openers: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Spin options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Changes from last match: Axar Patel in place of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya in place or Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin in place of Avesh Khan

India Predicted XI for Asia Cup Super 4 match vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

