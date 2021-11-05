India Predicted XI vs Scotland: Chakravarthy vs Chahar as Kohli mulls three spinners to annihilate Scotland

After picking a resurgent win over Afghanistan, Team India will gear up to face Scotland, who put up a big fight against New Zealand two days ago in the T20 World Cup Super 12, Group 2.. Virat Kohli & co. will not make the mistake of taking the opposition lightly, and will look for yet another big win. Kohli, though, would hope he can turn around his fortunes on the toss. Will he be making changes to the winning combination against Scotland? It is likely that he might think about playing an extra spinner. In that case the choice will be between Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar.

Here is a look at India's Predicted XI vs Scotland:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma showcased he truly understands his role as an opener now that India need big win. This is the version of Rohit Sharma that can be very dangerous.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is the perfect foil to Rohit Sharma, he can take charge if Rohit slows down, but can also hang back if needed.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli did not get to bat against Afghanistan, but he showcased great attacking mindset in promoting Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya up the order. Calls like these win you World Cups.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is likely to retain his place in the playing XI as he has regained fitness.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant's blitz against Afghanistan have silenced his critics. He is perhaps the best floater among all the teams in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya gave a glimpse of his best with the bat against Afghanistan. If he can match it up with the ball, India may have a complete match-winner on their hands.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly against Afghanistan and almost plucked the catch of the tournament. He is an asset in every team.

R Ashwin: R Ashwin picked two wickets and gave just 14 runs in his four overs against Afghanistan showcasing why he is the player who can win you games.

Varun Chakravarthy: Shardul Thakur has not been able to perform to his best, and he might make way for Varun Chakravarthy, who underwent extensive fitness drills on Thursday. The fact that Scotland have seen very little of him and they are historically more vulnerable against spin, might also make India's ‘mystery spinner’s' stronger.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami was at his wicket-taking best with the ball against Afghanistan, but he needs to do better to contain run flow in the powerplay.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler of the lot for India so far in the tournament, and he can be lethal against Scotland.

India Predicted XI vs Scotland: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah