India Predicted XI vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Umran Malik debut on the cards, pressure mounting on Ruturaj Gaikwad

India are on the verge of sinking to their first T20I series defeat at home in three years as they play South Africa in Visakhatapatnam. India have not clicked as a complete unit in both the matches so far. While it was bowling that cost them the first and second match in the final ten overs, the batting line-up also failed to replicate their success of the first match.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to find form. It is important that he finds form for sake of his team and his spot on the side as well. Ishan Kishan has been great in both matches and will look forward to continue his momentum in the third game. Gaikwad was dismissed for just one run in the second T20I and fell for 23 in the first match.

India would be scratching their heads over what they can do to stop the South African middle order from firing. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are yet to make their debut and the think tanks may consider letting one of the two players play. They could consider bringing in Deepak Hooda as an extra spinner and for the additional option he gives as a batter. However, that would mean that they would have to drop Shreyas Iyer, who has looked in good touch. It is unlikely that India would take that step.

India Predicted XI for 3rd T20I:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya

Power-hitters: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

Spinners: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fast bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Change in XI: Umran Malik in place of Avesh Khan

India Predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

