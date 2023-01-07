India predicted XI vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Question mark on Arshdeep as changes likely, will India play Washington?

Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to seal the series when they face off against Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Saturday. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after Team India lost the second T20I by 16 runs on Thursday. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka-led visitors would try to continue the winning momentum.

On Thursday, Arshdeep Singh's return to the playing XI after a long layoff, didn't go well as the left-arm pacer went wicketless and conceded 37 runs in two overs. He bowled five no-balls in the game which was attributed to his lack of match practice. Given the high stakes in the all-important third T20I, Harshal Patel is expected to be back in place of Arshdeep.

Shivam Mavi also had a terrible outing on Thursday as he gave away 53 runs in his four overs without scalping any wicket. Despite his bad figures, the Men in Blue would want to persist with him on the back of his 4-fer on debut in the first game. All-rounder Axar Patel is having the form of his life as he performed both with the ball and the bat. His selection to the playing XI is a certainty. Having done well in the second game, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik will also play in all probability.

Hardik Pandya's own form is the worrying factor for Team India as he hasn't picked any wicket in two games so far. The right-handed batter will have to bring out his A-game to give India a upper hand in the third T20I. India might be tempted to give Ruturaj Gaikwad a chance at the top in place of Shubman Gill who has fared badly in the series. But the latter's international experience is expected to help him to keep his place as opener alongside Ishan Kishan. In the absence of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi will again be No.3. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is likely to be in the playing XI at No.6 as India's power-hitter and finisher.

India's predicted XI for third T20I vs Sri Lanka:

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill/ Ruturaj Gaikwad

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya ©, Deepak Hooda

Spinners: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik

