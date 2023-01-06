‘He was ahead of Suryakumar Yadav’: Irfan Pathan compares India star with AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler

World No.1 batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a scintillating half-century against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three match series on Thursday. Although Team India lost the match by 16 runs, Suryakumar shut his critics who were questioning him after his failure in the previous game. He and all-rounder Axar Patel stitched the highest partnership for the sixth wicket for India in T20Is as they together scored 91 runs and bailed India out of utter mess at one stage, with scorecard reading 57/5. Their heroics brought India close to the target as the hosts managed 190/8 in 20 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 206/6 (20 overs).

Suryakumar showcased his wide array of shots as he clobbered the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park, fetching three big sixes and an equal number of fours in his knock. With every innings, his reputation is getting cemented as India's very own 'Mr.360'- a title given to South Africa legend AB de Villiers who was known for his ability to hit a shot in all corners of the cricket field.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has expressed his opinion on the matter of Suryakumar's comparisons with England's power-hitter and captain Jos Butler and De Villiers.

"It is very difficult to compare. You cannot compare with AB de Villiers as well because I feel AB de Villiers had more power. He was ahead of Suryakumar Yadav when you talk about hitting over long-off or overs the covers consistently," said Pathan.

"If we talk about Jos Buttler, he has comparatively much more power, if you talk about range hitting. But if you talk about the range, Suryakumar Yadav has a bigger one - he can play the cut, hit over covers, mid-wicket, and play the sweep," he added.

In recent times, there has been debate over Suryakumar's batting position as well, with some experts suggesting him to be promoted to the No.3 slot. However, Pathan underlined that No.4 was the most suitable position to bat for the star India cricketer and even highlighted his rationale behind the opinion.

"He has two types of sweeps as well - he hits both behind and in front of the wickets. So considering that, he might have less power but a bigger range. You won't get a batter like him to play in the middle overs," said Pathan.

"That is why I was saying in the last match as well that he shouldn't bat at No. 3. No. 4 is the right position for him because he comes there and starts playing the big shots against the spinners right from the start, shows his range and keeps the strike rate up. You won't get a better batter than him at No. 4 in world cricket," he concluded

With India's loss in the second T20I, the series is now tied at 1-1 and the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, will be the series decider.

