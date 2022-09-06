India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4: Will Arshdeep play? Rohit set to revamp bowling attack

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second 'Super 4' match, just two days after losing the Sunday blockbuster to arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup. A wounded Indian team is in desperate need of two crucial points, which would keep its title defence alive. Rohit Sharma's side needs to win its remaining two games in the last-four phase with big margins, as there is a possibility that NRR will decide the finalists. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, look to improve their chances of progressing further in the competition. Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the islanders turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in the opener.

In their 'Super 4' opener on Sunday, India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7. Virat Kohli’s brilliant 60 off 44 was preceded by a 54-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both made quickfire 28s. It was a testament to India's aggressive approach to the 20-over format, especially when the World T20 is less than two months away.

India would expect the top-3 to do an encore, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya look to click after lowly scores in the previous game. The focus will also be on Rishabh Pant, who was criticised for his rash shot selection, as the left-handed dasher perished while attempting a reverse sweep.

With intense debate over Pant versus Karthik in the final eleven, the management gave a nod to Deepak Hooda in place of the Tamil Nadu veteran. It remains to be seen whether the team management will give another chance to Hooda, who didn't bowl a single over during Pakistan's chase.

India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan but the move backfired as the experienced trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal conceded over 120 runs. Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja, can be brought in. India can also go to Ravichandran Ashwin as Sri Lanka have many left-handers in their playing eleven.

The last game saw India accommodating two leg-spinners (Bishnoi and Chahal) instead of going with Ashwin. Avesh Khan, who was unwell ahead of the Pakistan clash, can also come back as the third specialist pacer.

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya

Spin options: Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

