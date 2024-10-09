Menu Explore
India receive major Women's T20 WC campaign boost as NZ's NRR takes severe hit vs AUS; semi-final scenario explained

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 09, 2024 08:25 AM IST

India received a huge boost in their Women's T20 World Cup campaign as New Zealand crashed to a heavy defeat against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. were given a huge boost on Tuesday, as New Zealand crashed to a heavy 60-run defeat against Australia in their Women's T20 World Cup fixture in Sharjah. The result increased India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals after a shaky start to the tournament.

India have received a big boost.(AFP)
Chasing 149 runs, New Zealand were bowled out for 88 in 19.2 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul from Megan Schutt, who bowled 3.2 overs and leaked only three runs. Meanwhile, Annabel Sutherland also bagged three dismissals.

Also Read | Will India miss Pujara in Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Australia's legendary all-rounder comes up with perfect analogy

Initially, Beth Mooney's 40 off 32 balls took Australia to 148/8 in 20 overs. For New Zealand's bowling department, Amelia Kerr took a four-wicket haul.

After beating India by 58 runs, New Zealand's defeat against Australia saw them lose their net run rate advantage. New Zealand are third in Group A with two points in two games, and with a net run rate of -0.050. Meanwhile, India are fourth with two points in two fixtures, and a net run rate of -1.217.

New Zealand's net run rate advantage against India has now reduced, with two more group games remaining for both sides respectively.

What are India's semi-final chances?

India face Sri Lanka in their next group fixture on Wednesday, followed by Australia. If India win against Sri Lanka and lose to Australia, they can still qualify if New Zealand clinch victory in only one game. Then, India will be hoping to have a better net run rate as they are level on points. If India win both games and New Zealand lose one, then India won't have to worry about the net run rate.

Pakistan are also in a good position to qualify. In second place, they are level on points with New Zealand and India, and have a better net run rate (+0.555). But they have also tough fixtures coming up, against New Zealand and title favourites Australia.

