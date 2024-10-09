Will India miss Pujara in Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Australia's legendary all-rounder comes up with perfect analogy

Once a mainstay in the Indian Test setup, Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't played for Rohit Sharma and Co. since the World Test Championship final in June 2023. The veteran batter was pivotal in India's historical wins in 2018-19, 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cheteshwar Pujara during 2023 WTC Final against Australia in June.(AFP)

It is highly unlikely that he will be picked for India's upcoming Australia tour. It will be interesting to see the tactical template followed by India Down Under, especially as he was an integral part in their previous Australia tours.

What did Shane Watson say?

Speaking to PTI, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson felt that Pujara's absence won't harm the Indian team in Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"When you talk about Pujara is (that) he just doesn't make a mistake. Whereas you've seen so many of these incredible batters for India, top-order batters like (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, he has scored runs very quickly, but he hasn't made a mistake," he said.

"He hasn't really given the opposition a chance to be able to get him out. If those types of batters do come out to Australia and play aggressively, put the bad balls away and put the pressure on the Aussie bowlers, then they can still have the same effect and they keep the game moving as well.

"With the calibre of batters that India have got and the skill they've got, there's no reason why they can't combine that, putting pressure on the bowlers, score quickly but also not make mistakes," he added.

In Pujara's place, India have been using Shubman Gill in the veteran's usual no. 3 spot. Gill has found plenty of success in that position and has made it his own. He has played 12 Tests, smacking 782 runs at no. 3, along with three tons and two fifties. But overseas, he has only managed 119 runs in four Tests.

Firing a warning to Australia, Watson also said, "India have certainly got the team that has got the firepower, give Australia a huge challenge at home. The last time that they met in Australia, India played very, very well. They will have their confidence from that last tour."