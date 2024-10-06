Menu Explore
'It's good headache to have...': Suryakumar Yadav comes up with epic response to India's packed bowling selection issues

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 06, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Team India used six bowlers in the first T20I against Bangladesh and Suryakumar Yadav came up with the perfect response to his captaincy dilemma.

India were in dominant form in their first T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh, in Gwalior on Sunday. Chasing 128 runs, the hosts cruised to 132/3 in 11.5 overs, courtesy of good power-hitting from Hardik Pandya. Winning the match with a six, Pandya smacked an unbeaten knock of 39* runs of 16 deliveries, packed with five fours and two maximums.

India's Mayank Yadav, back to the camera, is congratulated by teammates Arshdeep Singh, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav as he celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah.(AP)

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav slammed 29 runs off 14 balls, clattering two fours and three sixes. For the visitors' bowling department, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav has overtaken Jos Buttler for most sixes in T20Is.

AB de Villiers expects Virat Kohli to 'back' Faf du Plessis for another RCB season: 'Why turning 40 is an issue...'

In the first innings, India's bowlers ripped apart Bangladesh's batting order, bowling them out for 127 in 19.5 overs. The hosts used six bowlers, and Suryakumar, who is also the T20I captain, was left impressed.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say?

Speaking after the match, Suryakumar also revealed that the packed bowling department makes it hard to make decisions on the field.

"We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in our team meetings, it worked out. The way the guys showed character playing on a new ground and the way we batted, it was great. It's a good headache to have when you are on the field on whom to bowl. Every time you have an extra option, it's a good thing. You learn something new every new game. There are always a few areas to improve on, we will sit down and talk about it in the next game," he said.

Arshdeep Singh struck thrice for India, and so did Varun Chakravarthy. Chakravarthy was making his international comeback, also registering his career-best figures (3/31) in T20Is. The spinner was making his comeback for India after 1066 days.

Meanwhile, Pandya and Washington Sundar also took a wicket each. Debutant Mayank Yadav also bagged a dismissal. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy also bowled two overs for India.

