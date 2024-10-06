Ab de Villiers laughs at mention of 'Rohit Sharma to RCB', delivers verdict on India captain's chances of leaving MI

One of the biggest narratives during the IPL 2024 season was the situation Rohit Sharma shared with the Mumbai Indians, a team he has led to being the most successful in the tournament’s history. With the returning Hardik Pandya as their captain, speculation was created regarding whether MI might look to move past Sharma as they enter a new mega-auction cycle. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma enjoy a light moment during the IPL.(BCCI/IPL)

Sharma, who has captained MI to six IPL titles and saw them finish rock bottom in the 2024 season, was replaced by Hardik Pandya in a blockbuster swap-deal between the team and Gujarat Titans. With October being the retention window for the IPL teams ahead of the 2025 auction, Sharma’s future could be decided very soon.

Speaking on his Youtube channel about the situation, former RCB icon AB de Villiers also weighed in on the conversation, giving his opinion on the matter, especially if Rohit makes the jump over to the South African’s former team: “I almost laughed at the Rohit comment. That will be quite a story if Rohit moves from Mumbai Indians to RCB. Wow! Imagine the headlines. It will be bigger than Hardik Pandya's move.”

De Villiers was referencing a snippet recorded of Sharma talking to his former Mumbai teammate and current India batting coach Abhishek Nayar during the IPL, in which Rohit gave the impression that his time in Mumbai was coming to an end.

“He moved from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai, which although wasn't a big surprise,” continued de Villiers. “But if Rohit moves from Mumbai to join his rivals in RCB...oh my god!”

Such a move, which would likely pair Rohit with long-time India teammate Virat Kohli, would certainly be the biggest deal in the history of the IPL. However, Kohli’s former RCB partner wasn’t too optimistic about those chances: “I don't think there is an option there. I don't see a possibility of MI leaving Rohit. I will give that zero or 0.1 per cent chance.”

‘Age is just a number…’

De Villiers also weighed in on his compatriot Faf du Plessis remaining at RCB, despite being one of the senior members of the IPL and approaching his 40th birthday.

“Age is just a number, guys. I don't see why his turning 40 would be an issue. He has been there for a few seasons, and the players are used to him. I think Virat will back him with all his experience,” concluded the all-time T20 great.

While Rohit joining Virat at RCB would be a sensational story, it remains to be seen what decisions are made by the teams for retentions, and followed by that in the auction before next year’s tournament.