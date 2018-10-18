India’s best chance to win a Test series in Australia: Harbhajan Singh

Spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that in the absence of Australian stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner, India will have the upper hand in the four-match Test series Down Under, starting December 6.

Australia will be without the services of Smith and Warner as both are serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering during the team’s previous visit to South Africa.

Harbhajan also said that the onus will be on Indian batsmen to perform as the bowlers have already shown they have the capability to pick 20 wickets in foreign conditions.

“If we bat well there, we have got the bowling to get them out. Without Smith and Warner, this is our best chance to win a series there,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by IANS.

The India spinner was also full of praise for Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who has been performing consistently since breaking into the side. Harbhajan even said that Kuldeep has the potential to become India’s no.1 spinner in the future.

“Kuldeep has shown glimpses of what he can do on a first-day wicket. He is slower in the air and gets the ball to turn both ways. Going forward, he should be India’s key and deciding factor. He will be the No.1 spinner in future,” Harbhajan said.

“In England, the conditions were seaming and the day he bowled, it was the coldest day in summer. So, for a wrist spinner, it is very difficult. He could not do the things he wanted. He has time and again proved his credentials and the team depends a lot on him and will in the future,” he added.

