‘India should be able to beat England unless they play below their standard’: Former Pakistan captain lauds Kohli & Co.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lauded India’s batting against England in the first innings of the ongoing Nottingham Test. He said if the visitors can win this match comfortably if they bowl well and restrict Joe Root & Co as early as possible.

India posted 278 on day three after resuming their innings at 125 for 4. KL Rahul scored 84 off 214 deliveries while Jadeja smashed a crucial 56 and Jasprit Bumrah contributed a handy 28.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Butt highlighted England’s weak batting and said India can push for a victory if the bowler can exploit the conditions.

“India’s comeback was because of their never-say-die attitude they have developed in recent years. Their lesser-experienced guys like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stood up. India tried their best and everybody pitched in to get that vital 95-run lead. Now it is up to the bowlers and it all depends on how they respond to the situation,” Butt said.

“Presently, England are 25 for no loss. But the pitch is such, and under overcast conditions, the ball seams so much that wickets fall in groups of two or three. If someone among Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur can come up with a good spell, then anything is possible. If someone can claim 3-4 wickets in a spell and the other can chip in with a couple… If England’s lead does not go above 200, then it is very much possible for India to win this match,” he added.

Butt further added that India have a great chance to start with a victory as a majority of star English cricketers aren’t playing. He said India can only lose if they play ‘below their standard’.

“Once you are up with a good start in a five-Test series, then it is not easy for the other side to make a comeback, especially when their resources are limited. Remember, there is no Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes or Mark Wood. With the present lot that England have, unless India play cricket which is below their standard, the visitors should be able to beat the Englishmen,” Butt said.

England ended day three of the opening Test against India on 25/0. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley scored 11* and 9* runs respectively before persistent rain forced the play to be called off.