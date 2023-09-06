India spinner 'questions' Shreyas Iyer's spot in India's World Cup squad as Ishan vs Rahul debate intensifies

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a provisional 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which gets underway next month in India. As chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier hinted, the squad was composed of more or less the same players, who are part of the Asian Games.

Ishan Kishan waves his bat(AP)

Barring Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and reserve player Sanju Samson, all the other members, who are part of the Asia Cup assignment, will be leading India's charge in the showpiece event. However, one name that headlined the announcement is KL Rahul, who made the cut despite not being in action since May.

Rahul is also part of the Asia Cup squad but was ruled out of the opening two fixtures due to a fresh niggle. Despite his fitness being under heavy scrutiny, the management has shown immense faith on the Karnataka player, who is expected to return in action during the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament.

This, however, has led to intense debate among fans and experts that who should don the gloves as Rahul's compatriot Ishan Kishan has been performing exceptionally well and many think he should walk-in into the XI as an automatic selection.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, India spinner Piyush Chawla feels that the conversation should not stick to who (Ishan or Rahul) gets a chance, before adding that Shreyas Iyer's position in the team “should also be questioned.”

“We are talking about both of them, why not Shreyas Iyer? Shreyas Iyer's place should also be questioned. Ishan cannot remain in the reserves now because of the way he has batted in the top order,” Chawla was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

In fact Chawla justified his point by highlighting Ishan's recent contribution, and his effort against Pakistan. Ishan had then scored 82 off 81 balls and took his team to a respectable 266/10 in 48.5 overs.

"People had a question about how he would bat in the middle order and the way he batted in the middle order after coming into bat in a tough situation, he is going through good form and he solves the problem of the absence of a left-hander in the middle order, which we often talk about."

"So he is straightaway a walk-in for me. If we talk about KL Rahul, his track record is so good and he has done so well over the years," the spinner said.

