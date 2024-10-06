Dubai [UAE], : After picking up two wickets against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash, India spinner Shreyanka Patil on Sunday said that it was a special feeling for her. India spinner Shreyanka reflects on her first World Cup wicket during blockbuster Pakistan clash

Shreyanka picked two wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00. She gave away 12 runs. The India spinner dismissed Muneeba Ali and Tuba Hassan in the 10th and 15th over respectively.

Speaking after the first inning, Shreyanka said that getting her first wicket in the World Cup against Pakistan was even more special for her. Talking about the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, she said it was a batting wicket.

The 22-year-old praised the Indian bowlers for getting crucial wickets in the powerplay and the death overs against the Women in Green.

"Getting the first World Cup wicket is pretty special, and getting it against Pakistan is even more special. Thanks to the crowd here for consistently cheering for us. Amazing to be a part of this World Cup... It was a batting wicket but we as bowlers picked some crucial wickets in the powerplay and the death overs. I think I'm going to have iced tea now. It is pretty hot and humid, but we have practised here and we had a training camp in Bengaluru as well. We as the bowling unit have done our job, up to the batters now to do their job and get us home nice and early," Shreyanka said.

Recapping the first inning, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat.

Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali were the only top batters for the Women in Blue as propelled their side to 105/8 in the first inning.

The Indian bowling attack displayed a stunning performance and was successful in picking crucial wickets in the first inning.

Arundhati Reddy led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up three wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers managed to get wickets in the game. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a poor performance while fielding as they missed plenty of catches.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India need to make 106 runs to win the crucial match.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.