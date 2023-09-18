India squad announcement for Australia ODI series live: Ashwin in line confirms Rohit as IND fret over Axar's injury

India squad announcement for Australia ODIs live updates: The Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series is likely to be announced at 8:30 pm on Monday. India are more likely to field the same team, which travelled to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. The only change that we could see is Ravichandran Ashwin getting a call into the side in place of injured Axar Patel. The latter had sustained the injuries during the Super 4 encounter against Bangladesh, which was a dead rubber. Washington Sundar was then inducted in the Asia Cup squad as a last minute replacement for the all-rounder. However, Sundar is part of the Asian Games squad, which will fly to China for the continental showdown. With India putting a bit of emphasis on batting depth, Ashwin stands as the clear cut choice but nothing can be said as of now.

India squad announcement for Australia ODIs live updates(BCCI/Twitter)

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj produced a phenomenal show in the Asia Cup final on Sunday as Rohit Sharma and Co. demolished Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo. It was India's 8th Asia Cup title and the team will now look to carry forward the momentum in the 50-over encounters against Australia, after which India will play two warm-up matches and proceed into the World Cup.

Both India and Australia are among the favourites to win the World Cup, which will be played on Indian soil. Meanwhile, Australia have already announced an 18-member squad for the three ODIs as key players return to the fold. Catch all the updates of India's squad announcement for Australia ODIs: